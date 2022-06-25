Glenn Jacobs, WWE Star Kane, Slammed for Cheering Roe v. Wade Ruling

Glenn Jacobs, who spent more than two decades in WWE’s ring as the sadistic, disfigured wrestler Kane, has taken punishing hits from wrestling fans after he enthusiastically endorsed the Supreme Court ruling Friday overturning Roe v. Wade.

Jacobs, a Republican who is currently the mayor of Knox County, Tenn., rejoiced in a tweet about the court’s historic decision eliminating federal protections for abortion rights.

“Roe v. Wade has been overturned!” Jacobs wrote in the post. “This clears the way for states like TN to pass stronger protections for the unborn, and is an answer to a prayer for so many. #RightToLife #Victory.”

Jacobs’ praise about the demise of Roe v. Wade elicited dismay and sharp rebukes on social media.

“Respectfully @WWE, please never have Kane return to TV again. It’s a real shame you chose to be a monster inside and outside the ring,” tweeted SUPERZOMGBBQ, a U.K. wrestling fan and digital content creator.

Some commenters called out Jacobs for hypocrisy. In January, Jacobs had tweeted this: “Your health decisions should be between you and your doctor – not mandated down from a bureaucrat in Washington.”

Responding to his tweet Friday, a user with the handle “Gabbie the dimensional spacecat” pointed out, “This runs completely opposite to that reasoning you gave when you explained why you considered yourself a Libertarian. ‘I just want government to leave me alone.’ But I’m sure you know that. I’m sure you don’t care either.”

Kane was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year. WWE’s official bio of him reads, “At 7 feet tall and weighing in at more than 300 pounds, Kane is a monstrous abomination that seems to have been extracted directly from your childhood nightmares.”

Read more reactions to Jacobs’ cheering the rollback of reproductive rights in the U.S.:

 

