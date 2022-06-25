Glenn Jacobs, WWE Star Kane, Slammed for Cheering Roe v. Wade Ruling

Glenn Jacobs, who spent more than two decades in WWE’s ring as the sadistic, disfigured wrestler Kane, has taken punishing hits from wrestling fans after he enthusiastically endorsed the Supreme Court ruling Friday overturning Roe v. Wade.

Jacobs, a Republican who is currently the mayor of Knox County, Tenn., rejoiced in a tweet about the court’s historic decision eliminating federal protections for abortion rights.

“Roe v. Wade has been overturned!” Jacobs wrote in the post. “This clears the way for states like TN to pass stronger protections for the unborn, and is an answer to a prayer for so many. #RightToLife #Victory.”

Jacobs’ praise about the demise of Roe v. Wade elicited dismay and sharp rebukes on social media.

“Respectfully @WWE, please never have Kane return to TV again. It’s a real shame you chose to be a monster inside and outside the ring,” tweeted SUPERZOMGBBQ, a U.K. wrestling fan and digital content creator.

Some commenters called out Jacobs for hypocrisy. In January, Jacobs had tweeted this: “Your health decisions should be between you and your doctor – not mandated down from a bureaucrat in Washington.”

Responding to his tweet Friday, a user with the handle “Gabbie the dimensional spacecat” pointed out, “This runs completely opposite to that reasoning you gave when you explained why you considered yourself a Libertarian. ‘I just want government to leave me alone.’ But I’m sure you know that. I’m sure you don’t care either.”

Kane was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year. WWE’s official bio of him reads, “At 7 feet tall and weighing in at more than 300 pounds, Kane is a monstrous abomination that seems to have been extracted directly from your childhood nightmares.”

Read more reactions to Jacobs’ cheering the rollback of reproductive rights in the U.S.:

Seriously! I’m tired of seeing “I love Kane but fuck Glenn jacobs.” Nah fuck Kane AND fuck Glenn. He made a career off of someone else’s career weather it be Kevin Nash Or Taker. Trash wrestler. Trash human. https://t.co/42De4yzszf — Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) June 25, 2022

Remember when you’d hear stories in shoot interviews like “Kane’s really intelligent”?

Turns out he’s actually a fucking idiot. https://t.co/Vz3Mb3Ygik — dopper (@dopper6) June 24, 2022

Kane electrocuted people, buried the Undertaker alive twice and set JR on fire but somehow Glenn Jacobs is more evil than the character he played. https://t.co/hu38SjLqZl — Ray Bradshaw (@comedyray) June 25, 2022

it concerns me that several people in the wrestling business used to think Kane was the smartest one there because he’s a fucking idiot https://t.co/58x0CuGKLY — amy ✨ (@deathtriangless) June 24, 2022

It’s almost as if these halfwits make up stuff to suit whatever agenda they think will fly at the time Just f**k off Kane pic.twitter.com/AnuXFZCmzW — wins DAN losses matter (@WrestlingRhymes) June 25, 2022

Kane continuing the most successful heel run of his career #Kayfabe https://t.co/ohPPPaMAAZ — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) June 24, 2022

Tennessee ranks 36th in the nation for infant mortality. In fact, the states with the highest death rates for infants all happen to be red states. What’s up with that Glenn? https://t.co/qt0DfuiAhS pic.twitter.com/vT956tDLAl — Ryan Droste (@ryandroste) June 24, 2022

I always wanted to ratio Kane and his shitty little dick. https://t.co/J9FE1cW2Am — daveed but he’s bi 🏳️‍🌈 (@davidj_alaniz) June 24, 2022

Both Kane and Undertaker being conservative nutjobs breaks my heart https://t.co/g1KkaiNxXr — The Redeemer (@soldiersbIade) June 24, 2022