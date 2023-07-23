Glamping is a great way to save money on hotels and enjoy the proximity of the beach.

As soon as I saw that large hammock, gently rocking, in front of the safari tent I was sure I’d come to the right spot.

Istria, a heart-shaped peninsula on Croatia’s west coast, is full of huge campsites with pools and waterparks.

Arena One 99 was the best.

The camping was relaxed and stress-free.

Imagine luxury safari tents with air-conditioning, en suite bathrooms, fully-equipped kitchens and decks made of wood that are ideal for long lazy days spent gazing out at the Adriatic Sea.

Step outside your tent and you’ll be immersed in pine trees, their gorgeous soothing fragrance filling the air of the campsite along with whiffs of rosemary and lavendar from interspersed shrubs.

It worked if the goal was to instantly put me in a relaxing mood.

And that was even before I headed for the heart of the glamping site to the ­welless area and its five outdoor hot tubs, treatment rooms in tepee tents and yoga platform.

The beach is lined with sunbeds, and there are also sunbeds between the trees. A sauna offers a tranquil view of the forest.

Less than eight miles south of Pula ­airport, Arena One 99 sits just outside of the tiny village of Pomer and faces Istria’s southernmost part, Cape Kamenjak, home to rocky coves and a large nature reserve.

A footbridge takes you directly across the bay and to a small, sandy beach that is opposite the site.

But Arena One 99 had its own stretch of pebbly beach too, so I didn’t have far to go to flop on a sunlounger under the pines and swim in clear water.

Even the dogs had their own section, complete with a water bowl and dog house. Now that’s what I call a dog-friendly beach.

You can also use the bikes on site to explore the surrounding area.

Medulin has stunning beaches, as well as Roman remains in Vizula Archaeological Park.

A little further afield and a short drive away is one of Croatia’s most irresistible sights, Pula’s magnificent Roman amphitheatre.

Considering it was built in the first century AD — around the same time as the Colosseum in Rome — it’s in remarkably good shape.

With its magnificent stone archways and curved steps overlooking a huge arena, it’s not hard to see why it’s still used to host concerts and film screenings.

Be sure to visit the exhibits in the ­subterranean gallery.

That’s where the Romans kept wild beasts used for ­gladiatorial contests and sheds a fascinating light on Croatia’s ancient past.

The next six miles to the north are the charming fishing villages of Fazana and Fazana. I boarded the boat there for the fifteen-minute journey into the Brijuni Park.

It’s an archipelago made up of 14 islands, although there’s only one you can visit, Veliki Brijun — but what an island it is!

Paul Kupelwieser, an Austrian industrialist in the 19th century, turned the resort into a luxury destination for European elites.

Then, after the Second World War, former Yugoslav president Tito created his own summertime ­playground, entertaining world leaders, Hollywood stars and even our own Queen Elizabeth.

The protected area covers just two square kilometers. There are guided tours on the little train and you can also rent an electric buggy, bike or scooter to explore it on your behalf.

My buggy tour took me through history, past Roman and Byzantine ruin, a safari with a baby zebra, and even to a golf club.

If you’ve got €750 to spare, you can even take a ride in Tito’s 1950s Cadillac.

For those who wish to stay longer, there are two hotels on the island and three villas. But for me the hammock at Arena One 99 was the best.

There was no place more relaxed.

People were sedately pedalling on their free-to-use bikes, while others were ­learning how to windsurf or paddleboard and some were just watching the world go by from their decks.

The place is super family-friendly too, with two large tents by the beach set up specifically for kids — one for teens, the other for younger children — and there are three restaurants on site.

Beach Bar Green offers a live pizza oven until 6pm. Beach Bar Blue was located closer to my tent and had an elegant vibe, with fish grilled on the menu.

The camp’s biggest restaurant, The One, is the place to go for the ­widest choice of grub, with grilled meats, seafood and pizza all on the menu.

The rustic Scuza restaurant was located just outside, by the footbridge over the bay. There, a bowl full of mussels was served with an amazing view of sunset.

For my first go at glamping, I couldn’t have picked a better spot.

