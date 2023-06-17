Glamorous Netflix Release Date, Spoilers, Trailer & More

Get ready for an exciting new addition to your binge-watch list as Netflix brings forth “Glamorous,” a captivating soapy workplace drama series. Scheduled to debut exclusively on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 3 am Eastern Time (ET), this highly-anticipated show promises to captivate audiences with its enticing storyline and diverse cast. Created by Jordon Nardino and produced by an accomplished team, “Glamorous” explores themes of self-discovery, identity, and acceptance. In this article, we will delve into the details of this upcoming series, building anticipation for its arrival on Netflix.

Glamorous Plot & Key Characters:

At the heart of “Glamorous” lies Marco Mejia, a gender-nonconforming queer young man portrayed by Miss Benny. Marco’s life takes an exciting turn when he lands a job working for Madolyn Addison, a renowned beauty mogul played by Kim Cattrall. As Marco’s idol and employer, Madolyn becomes an instrumental figure in his journey to find his true purpose and identity.

The series revolves around Marco’s exploration of life, his quest for self-discovery, and his desire to understand what being queer means to him. With ten episodes in total, “Glamorous” promises to take viewers on an emotional and inspiring journey, filled with transformative moments and compelling narratives.

Glamorous Netflix Release Date & Production Team:

Mark your calendars for Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 3 am ET, as “Glamorous” makes its exclusive debut on Netflix. Created by Jordon Nardino, who also serves as the executive producer, the show boasts a talented production team that includes Kameron Tarlow, Damon Wayans Jr., and others. The series has enlisted a group of accomplished writers, including Justin W. Lo, Ashley Skidmore, Tony L. Gomez, and Celeste Vasquez. Todd Strauss-Schulson takes the helm as the director, ensuring a visually stunning and captivating viewing experience.

Glamorous Synopsis & Official Trailer:

Netflix has provided an intriguing synopsis for “Glamorous”: “GLAMOROUS tells the story of MARCO MEJIA, a young gender non-conforming queer man whose life seems to be stuck in place until he lands a job working for legendary makeup mogul MADOLYN ADDISON. It’s Marco’s first chance to figure out what he wants out of life, who he actually is, and what it really means for him to be queer.”

The official trailer offers viewers a glimpse into the captivating world of “Glamorous.” With its enticing storyline, heartfelt performances, and glamorous settings, the series promises an emotionally charged and thought-provoking exploration of self-identity and personal growth.

Glamorous Netflix Cast:

The cast of “Glamorous” features an ensemble of talented actors who bring the characters to life. Alongside Miss Benny as Marco Mejia and Kim Cattrall as Madolyn Addison, the series stars Graham Parkhurst as Parker, Matt Rogers as Tony, Damian Terriquez as Dizmal, Ricardo Chavira as Teddy, Brock Ciarlelli as Geoffrey, Joel Kim Booster as Cliff, and more. Each actor adds their unique flair to the show, contributing to the rich tapestry of characters and their complex relationships.

Conclusion:

As the countdown begins for the premiere of “Glamorous” on Netflix, anticipation continues to build around this highly-immersive workplace drama series. With its compelling storyline, talented cast, and themes of self-discovery and acceptance, “Glamorous” promises to be a binge-worthy experience. Don’t miss the chance to embark on Marco Mejia’s journey of personal growth and find out what it truly means to be “glamorous.” Tune in on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 3 am ET to witness the debut season of this captivating series, exclusively on Netflix.