Give police real power to Insulate us from idiot M25 eco toffs

IT would be pretty difficult for any of us not to have noticed the results of global warming.

We have witnessed record breaking temperatures, flooding and wildfires around the globe that have caused destruction.

7 Cops need real power to deal with foolish eco-toffs blocking our motorways Credit: picture Stone Ltd

It is one of the biggest challenges we will face in our lifetime.

But what we don’t need is a group of stupid, middle-class toffs having ridiculous and harmful protests on the country’s busiest motorway, during rush hour, when we are just getting the country going again.

On Wednesday, Insulate Britain decided it wanted to raise awareness about house insulation, demanding “proper jobs” for people to insulate every home in the country to reduce carbon emissions.

In a coordinated demonstration, they took aim at three M25 stretches and the adjacent slip roads. It was just after 8 AM.

The idiots glued themselves to the motorway — and each other.

Extinction Rebellion’s splinter group includes a retired dentist, who once sewn his lips together to protest, and a retired doctor whose spouse worries about his stunts.

There is also a Buddhist teacher who throws caution to the wind when it comes to his carbon footprint and nips to India on retreats, and an Army veteran who put a wreath on the Cenotaph with a note which read: “Honour Their Sacrifice, Climate Change Means War.”

The Insulate Idiots went prepared not with placards and megaphones but with a bulging M&S cool bag.

They relaxed, undoubtedly enjoying their vegan picnic, but chaos erupted around them.

They didn’t care that they had turned rush hour into gridlock, leaving commuters at risk of losing work.

They didn’t care when one poor lorry driver, desperately trying to transport goods around the country, got out of his cab and told them: “We’ll lose our jobs.”

They didn’t care if ambulances and fire engines would be able to get to emergencies, if police were being diverted away from serious crime or if crucial medicines were getting to hospitals in time.

Dangerous and disruptive

And they clearly didn’t care that, within an hour of the protest starting, a 50-year-old woman had to be airlifted to hospital because of a four-car pile-up.

If they had, they wouldn’t have returned to motorways on Friday and put more lives at risk, this time closing roads and throwing paint.

Global warming needs to be addressed. These protestors don’t think the working class cares much about what they are highlighting.

The only thing they did was to highlight the limited power of police in handling situations like these.

Protesters were taken into custody on Monday and Wednesday for blocking a highway. They were released without conditions.

Hertfordshire Police said they couldn’t remand them in custody “with the offences they were arrested for” and they needed to gather evidence for the Crown Prosecution Service.

The policing involved on Wednesday included one officer standing with his hands in his pockets and another telling protesters: “If any of you are in any discomfort or need anything, just let me know and we will try and sort you out.” Ridiculous.

7 Some members of the public took matters into their own hands Credit: Alamy

The Government is currently pushing the controversial Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill through Parliament.

Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, said it would give police more power to tackle disruptive and dangerous protests.

This is vital for the police. This is what the police need. They must be able and willing to act when life is at risk.

These eco idiots can’t continue to get away with this.

We cannot allow them stop Britain from moving forward.

All he wanted was justice TERRY LUBBOCK – father of Stuart, who was found dead in Michael Barrymore’s swimming pool – died this week aged 76. For two decades, all he wanted was “justice for Stuart”. The suspect was freed without charges after the most recent arrest. But Terry believed one day, even after he’d gone, someone’s guilty conscience would finally overwhelm them and they would tell the police that vital piece of information. As a tribute to him I hope that this person does the right things and comes forward.

The quiet life

7 Charlie Watts saw himself as just a musician and not a celebrity Credit: Getty

THE Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, who died aged 80, was so unassuming he once said: “I don’t know what showbiz is and I’ve never watched MTV.

“There are people who just play instruments, and I’m pleased to know that I’m one of them.”

I bet Charlie, who lived quietly in the West Country, would have loved the headline on the Radio Exe website, which read: “Devon drummer dies.” Perfect.

Bruvs won’t buy it

LIAM and Noel Gallagher do not agree about much.

Their dad Tommy will be helped, which I am certain of.

He begged them for help to buy their Manchester home from childhood to prevent him becoming homeless.

Tommy once owned that house but lost it to a property firm and he’s struggling to pay the rent.

Tommy wanted me as a young reporter to visit that house to help him rebuild his relationship with the Oasis brother.

It never happened.

Liam said that his dad was a fighter, who beat up his mom and his brothers.

Robbie Williams is more likely to invite Liam over for afternoon tea than he is buying a semi at Burnage.

Meghan’s extensions are the mane event

7 Harry and Meghan look like waxwork models in their magazine cover Credit: Reuters

HAVING Harry and Meghan on the front cover of Time Magazine announcing them as one of its 100 most influential people is ridiculous enough.

The accompanying photo is simply terrifying.

They’ve been Photoshopped so much they look like waxwork models from Madame Tussauds.

And every time I look at Meghan’s hair extensions, all I can picture is the Cowardly Lion, from The Wizard Of Oz.

It was gutting. It was my favorite festive film.

Begum should remain

7 Shamima Begum has to realise the severity of her actions Credit: Universal News & Sport

FORMER IS bride Shamima Begum wants to come home.

She left the UK at 15 to join IS.

She later said the Manchester Arena bombing was “justified”.

Shamima, who had been transformed, went to GMB this week wearing a low-cut top and pink lipstick. She also wore nails to appeal to British citizens.

She said she knew it was hard for them to forgive her and pleaded from the al-Roj prison camp in Syria: “I am so sorry if I ever offended anyone by coming here, if I ever offended anyone by the things I said.”

Offending someone is telling them they are fat as they are tucking into their tenth slice of pizza.

It is more serious to run away and join IS. She should remain where she is until she understands.

Denise works body

7 Denise Black seems to be stripping off for a reason Credit: Jam Press

YOU’VE got to wonder why ex-Emmerdale and Coronation Street star Denise Black would strip naked for a mirror selfie on Instagram.

According to Denise Black, she suddenly feels proud of her body after years of finding fault.

That’s fantastic. Oh, and she’s got a new play to promote.

Reality check THE eldest daughter of Our Yorkshire Farm star Clive Owen has revealed how he nearly missed her entire wedding because it clashed with filming. Instead, he walked Rosie down the aisle but left before the reception, so didn’t give a speech. It’s obvious that there are more important things in this life than reality television.

Hailing heroes

7 Don’t miss tonight’s Who Cares Wins awards

GET your hankies ready for the Central Recorder’s Who Cares Wins awards, screened tonight on Channel 4 at 7.30pm.

Britain’s selfless healthcare heroes are recognised for what they did for us all during the pandemic.

Boris Johnson, David Beckham, and Prince William were just a few of the stars on the star-studded guestlist.

Host Davina McCall described the nominees as “amazing” and added: “It is important every year, but this year more than ever.

“We’ve all been humbled by the actions of our healthcare heroes over the past 18 months and these are the things they all just do selflessly and all the time.”

They all deserve our congratulations.