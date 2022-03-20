It’s not unusual for a film to be nominated in multiple categories at the Oscars — a big movie like, say, DuneThere are 10 awards available this year. These include Best Picture and a variety of technical categories. How many or how many of those will win? we’ll actually get to watch during the broadcastHowever, it remains to be seen. It’s a hell of a lot rarer for something to get nominated in a trio of disparate major categories like Best Animated Feature, Best Documentary and Best International Feature. Or justifiably deserve it. WinAll three of them.

“Deserve,”A wise man Once saidIt has nothing to do in another Oscar-winning movie. But in a perfect world, Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s FleeNext weekend, it would be rewarded with numerous statues and the possibility of reaching a wider audience. It is nothing if not a unicorn: An extraordinary portrait of a childhood friend from Afghanistan who recounts his story to the Danish filmmaker via long, winding interviews conducted over a four-year period — and whose therapy-like backstories are rendered via animation, all the better to protect the subject’s identity — the film made an instant impact after premiering at Sundance in 2021. Neon, the boutique distributor who previously helped usher Bong Joon-ho’s ParasiteIt was nominated for multiple Oscars. In December, the film was picked up by platform-releasers who began releasing it in December. It graced numerous best-of lists (ours included) and was recognized by a host of critics’ groups. The question wasn’t whether it would get recognized by the Academy so much as where it was likely to end up in terms of contention. The animation section was almost certain to be a lock. The competition in Best Documentary was more difficult. Denmark had submitted the film to be considered for Best International Feature. But the process of selecting and removing films from the final round has been as rigorous as that of Riddles of the Sphinx.

The 2022 Oscar nominations were revealed in February. Flee showed up in all three sections — and while it will still be considered a vital, urgent, masterful work of art even if it leaves the Dolby Theatre empty-handed on Sunday, there’s a case to be made for why it should stroll away with every one of those statues.

Let’s start with Best Animated Feature, a relatively new category (the first award was handed out in 2002) and one that’s long been dominated by heavy corporate hitters: your Disneys, your Pixars, your Dreamworks. That said, entries from outside of the U.S. aren’t atypical, especially if the names Ghibli, Aardman or Cartoon Saloon are present in the credits. And while the majority of nominees have tended toward bigger, more family-friendly fare as a default mode, a complex work like 2007’s Persepolis — Marjane Satrapi’s adaptation of her own autobiographical comic, co-directed with Vincent Paronnaud — do manage to sneak in. Flee closely resembles that earlier work in a number of ways, from its personal, almost diaristic sense of reportage from a country where repression is the norm to the sketch-like simplicity of the animation’s style. It looks and feels more like a Drawn & Quarterly graphic novel come to life than a Disney toon.

But this is a departure from most Academy-appointed candidates. FleeFilms that use their format in a way that both reflects a narrative necessity and a cinematography. AndAn opportunity. Wanting to protect the identity of the subject and his family, who are spread throughout Europe — the man telling his life story onscreen is referred to as “Amin” — Rasmussen decided to animate the story as a way of making his friend feel safe enough to speak his truth. Yet the aesthetic qualities that the team of Danish animators and French colorists bring to Amin’s tale of being forced to leave his home in Kabul in 1989, when civil war raged throughout the country and the Mujahideen began recruiting young men, enhance the film in a variety of different ways. The sequence that involves running away from captors is blurry and hastily rendered. Amin later recounts his attempt to flee Russia where they were forced to move under duress. The screen fills up with dark, pulsing grey smears, which occasionally show hellish reds. It’s a completely expressive way of sifting through Amin’s painful memories, and rather than giving FleeIt creates a feeling of distance that somehow makes this confessional piece seem more intimate. It’s almost as if the sometimes childlike drawing style is reflecting and refracting his traumatic past through the prism of the scared, confused youngster he once was.

And this true story of one immigrant’s journey — as a political exile, as a stranger in a several strange lands, as a refugee learning to live and assimilate in Europe — doubles as a testament to a situation that remains frighteningly common throughout the world. FleeThis documentary is both a document about Amin’s often terrifying experience and his attempts to deal with the years that followed. Yet it’s also a chronicle of a worldwide phenomenon, and while it is very much Amin’s tale, there are undoubtedly millions more like his. The animation, creative or not, is at the service nonfiction filmmaking, even though it blurs (literally) the lines between Amin’s story and larger history lessons about Russian corruption, war, human trafficking and the mass displacements of entire populations. Like all great documentaries, Rasmussen’s movie is about more than one thing; the way he’s able to filter all of these concepts through the perspective of a single, harrowing narrative is, frankly, astounding. Rasmussen’s movie is both about the bigger picture and the more intimate.

So while the Best Documentary Feature category is filled with extremely tough competition — notably Summer of Soul Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s absolute banger of a look back at the Harlem Cultural Festival concerts, and Stanley Nelson’s portrait of prison riot/sociopolitical tragedy Attica — it would be an incredible statement to reward FleeThis honor also goes to her. We’re thankfully past the point where documentaries are considered the cinematic equivalent of steamed broccoli, where the phrase itself is synonymous with nothing more than just-the-verité-ma’am journalism or Dateline-with-benefits formulae. Rasmussen’s movie nonetheless pushes the boundaries of what we recognize as a certain form of nonfiction storytelling, and makes the form itself all the better for it. Recognize FleeFor this reason, and for its use animation as a means of connecting history with those caught up in its tides is to encourage artists and viewers to rethink not just the stories that are told but how they are presented. How they’re told.

This brings us to Best International Feature. And what is the most difficult of the three categories? FleeWalking away with a win. It is still impossible to believe that the three-hour Japanese drama that so many of us ride-or-die film lovers deemed the best picture of 2021 — Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s brilliant, devastating, exhilarating Drive My Car — might also be the Academy’s choice for Best Picture. It’s also hard at this stage to see his masterpiece beating Jane Campion’s equally deserving The Power of the DogSurprise crossover hit or no, that prize will be awarded. Voters will likely feel more comfortable giving it this award, assuming that Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Trier’s equally deserving, equally popular The Worst Person in All of the WorldThe ballots have yet to be turned in so Renate Reinsve will not get an extra bump. (The fact that the movie’s lead, Renate Reinsve, will not be among the names mentioned for the Best Actress award on Sunday is indeed a crime, but that’s a whole other article.) The bad news? FleeA third-place slot is possible. It doesn’t matter who steps up to the podium when that envelope opens, the good news is that everyone can do it. WeYou can also win. Each category should have strong, worthy candidates.

And yet … if you consider that fact that movies are “machines of empathy,” to quote the late Roger Ebert — and that international cinema in particular doubles as a sort of passport that collapses the boundaries between the similar and the “other” — then FleeThis animated character is undoubtedly a cut above its peers. It’s a coming-of-age story about life during wartime, at a moment when we’re watching an imperialist power brutally, senselessly invade a neighboring country. It’s a coming-out story, with Amin finally able to both open up and embrace his sexuality, at a moment when Texas is waging its own war against trans kids and Florida’s “don’t say gay”Bill wants to reverse the clock on LGBTQ rights. It’s a coming-clean story, in which a person who’s suffered an incredible, extended period of trauma finally emerges on the other side and can begin the long process of healing, at a point when so many of us feel spiritually battered, physically isolated, and existentially scared for the future of our nations and our world. It’s representing its country of origin while reminding us that we’re all on this Earth together. Amin, c’est moi. Should the Academy voters deem it fit to hand Rasmussen’s beautiful story this award as well, it would be a fitting way to recognize that Flee is a work that feels both international and universal — both timely and, as with all great art, timeless.