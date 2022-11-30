Gisele Bündchen’s secret heartbreak amid Tom Brady split revealed by relationship expert

GISELE Bündchen hides a secret heartache that’s impacting her healing from her failed marriage, a relationship expert has claimed.

And she thinks that because the supermodel’s divorce from Tom Brady has been unique, Gisele will face increased uncertainty in the months ahead.

9 Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady with Jack, Vivian and Benjamin before their divorce /@tombrady

9 Tom and Gisele as a married couple in happier times in 2019 Credit: AP

Recently Gisele showed her emotions surrounding her relationship Tom’s 15 year-old son Jack when she commented using a red heart emoji on her former husbands Instagram photo which showed the father and son together on the football pitch.

Relationship expert, Jo Hemmings told Central Recorder U.S: “Being an ex-wife is one thing to try and cope with, but being an ex-stepmom to 15 year-old Jack might feel like a huge emotional wrench.

“Gisele always stated that she thought of Jack as one of her own and when the marriage broke up, the love for him will have no reason to dimmish in any way so that heart emoji was there as a simple but key gesture to reinforce that point.

“Amid Gisele’s distress she’ll have to look at how she fits into Jack’s life in the future and she’ll be suffering.

“This a complex situation and one which is rarely considered which means Gisele will be feeling an overwhelming sense of loss and sadness that her relationship with her stepson will be unavoidably changed as a result of her marriage ending.

9 Tom Brady’s three children Vivian, Benjamin and Jack whom Gisele was stepmom to before her divorce /@gisele

“Being as inclusive as she has been, bringing Jack into the family and their own children with joy, love and enthusiasm, simply won’t be able to happen in the same way anymore.”

Tom and Gisele finalized their divorced at the end of October after 13 years of marriage and went on to legally share their daughter Vivian nine and son Benjamin 12.

But the NFL star also shares Jack with his ex, the actress and celebrity Bridget Moynahan and with whom through the years, Gisele was very close to.

In fact, in the past, Gisele had even said of her parental status: “I don’t like the word stepmom, I like the word bonus mom because I feel like it’s a blessing in my life.” before adding: “I feel so lucky that I got to have an extra wonderful little angel in my life.”

In her 2018 memoir Gisele also said that while news of the Jack’s arrival was a shock, his birth felt like a gift.

9 Gislele and the three children Vivian, Benjamin and Jack who was Gisele’s stepson /@tombrady

“When you’ve been used to operating as a close-knit blended family, the break-up of a marriage also often results in the breakup of the relationship with all the children in it,” explains Jo.

“The stark realization of that associated loss can feel quite brutal.

“Now that chain, possibly already fragile and difficult to navigate at times, has been broken further by the end of her marriage to Tom and so Gisele will be unsure of how best to move forward in her relationship with Jack.

“She will wonder what Jack’s extended division of loyalties will do to their relationship.”

The former Victoria’s Secret model had already faced a fairly complex and uncertain set of circumstances when she first met and dated the The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback back in 2006 as it was around this time when his ex, Bridget announced her pregnancy.

But against all odds, Tom and Gisele went on to marry in 2009 before Bridget went on to marry businessman Andrew Frankel in 2015 and like Gisele became a stepmom to three sons from his previous relationship.

9 The actress Bridget Moynahan in 2018 who is Tom Brady’s ex and mom to his son Jack Credit: Getty

“Given that Gisele never wanted to be called a stepmom presumably in part because of its negative connotations, she’ll feel equally, if not more, strongly about being labelled an ex stepmom, ” says Jo.

“However whatever Gisele and Bridget may feel about each other, which is bound to be full of complex and mixed emotions, I think they will both do their best to ensure Jack’s stability and happiness moving forward.

“They’re likely to mask their feelings – perhaps jealousy from Bridget to Gisele about the close relationship she has with her son – in order to ensure Jack’s welfare, especially at such an impressionable age.

“Living close by will definitely help Gisele but she does need to remain mindful that Bridget is his biological mother and that she shouldn’t create any kind of situation where Bridget feels that she’s being marginalized or compromised in that role.

9 Bridget and Tom in 2005 at the Met Gala in New York Credit: Getty

“One other example of how step relationships can endure, through multiple family changes, is Travis Barker and his step-daughter, Atiana De La Hoya.

“Travis married Atiana’s mother, Shanna Moakler in 2004, when Atiana was five years old and while they went onto have two children of their own.

9 Travis Barker and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya together /Atiana De La Hoya

“Then Travis divorced Shanna in 2008 but he continues to have a close relationship with her and she’s now 23.

“Inevitably it takes effort to maintain ties with step-children, but it also seems that the rewards, especially in the celebrity world which can be both shallow and demanding at times, are worth it.

“Anchoring both stepmoms and dads to family values and recognizing what really matters in life is important.”

9 Tom and Jack together in a photo Tom shared on Instagram /@tombrady