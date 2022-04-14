Girl Pens Heartbreaking Letter to Mom Who Died in Ukraine War as Biden Accuses Putin of Committing Genocide

As the war in Ukraine escalates, the emotional toll continues to tug at the youth of the country as a girl, 9, penned a letter to her mother who perished in the conflict, telling the deceased matriarch, “we will meet in heaven,” CBS News reported.

The girl, only identified as Galia, wrote the letter inside what appeared to be a day planner that belonged to her mother, who died in Borodyanka, CBS News reported.

The note was found and posted on Twitter by Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine’s minister of internal affairs.

“Mum, this letter is your present,” she wrote. “If you think that you nurtured me for no reason, you are not right. Thank you for the 9 years of my life. Thank you so much for my childhood. You are the best mother in the world! I will never forget you! I wish you happiness in heaven. I wish you to go to heaven. We will meet in heaven. I will try to behave myself to go to heaven. Kissing you.”

Galia wrote the letter on March 8, less than two weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin began his attack on the Eastern European nation, CBS News reported.

The news of the letter comes as U.S. President Joe Biden has condemned Putin’s actions in Ukraine, accusing the Russian strongman of genocide Tuesday while discussing high gas prices in Menlo, Iowa.

“I’m doing everything within my power by executive orders to bring down the price and address the Putin price hike,” Biden said. “Your family budget, your ability to fill up your tank, none of it should hinge on whether a dictator declares war and commits genocide half a world away.”

In recent weeks, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called Russia’s actions in his country a “genocide” as attacks on innocent civilians mount, but Biden has stopped short of using the term until this week, The Hill reported.

Biden later doubled down on his remarks when he spoke to reporters after his speech in Iowa, saying, “It’s become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of being Ukrainian. The evidence is mounting.”

“And we’re gonna only learn more and more about the devastation and we’ll let the lawyers decide internationally whether or not it qualifies but it sure seems that way to me,” he added.

Zelenskyy later commended Biden for the comments, describing them as “true words of a true leader,” The Hill reported.

“Calling things by their names is essential to stand up to evil,” the Ukrainian president tweeted. “We are grateful for US assistance provided so far and we urgently need more heavy weapons to prevent further Russian atrocities.”

Putin and The Kremlin have rebuffed remarks of genocide and the international outrage Russia faces in the wake of the attacks on Ukraine as mere propaganda, according to CBS News.

The Russian leader has refused to even acknowledge any human suffering from what he calls his “special military operation” in Ukraine, CBS News reported.

Putin spoke publicly for the first time in more than a week and called the war in Ukraine “noble” and said peace talks are at “a dead end.”