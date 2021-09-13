Girl Demands Compensation Of $3.5 Million Due To A Mistake In The Hospital Maternity Ward!!

A 19-year-old teenager demands $3.5 million in compensation from the Spanish health authorities after she was swapped with another baby, 20 years ago.

A teenager who was born in a Spanish hospital in 2002 has demanded a compensation of $3.5 million as she came to know of getting swapped due to the inefficiency of the medical staff. Though the hospital authorities tried to justify the case and settle is titling the incident as “human error”, the teenager appears in no mood to settle the blunder that took 20 years of her life.

As per the latest reports from the Associated Press (AP), two babies were born on the same day at La Rioja hospital almost 20 years ago. However, due to human error, the babies were mixed. Being put in incubators, the mismatch took place.

However, after nearly 20 years, a teenager recognized that she don’t have a blood relationship with her presumed parents. She came to know that the people she is assuming as parents for 20 years are not her actual parents as the DNA test reports clearly pointed out. Sara Alba, the health chief of Spain’s northern La Rioja region, said “It was simply a human error and we have not been able to detect who was to blame.” He furthered added that the systems are now computerized and there are no chances of such blunders in the future.

Meanwhile, the 19-year-old demanded a compensation of three million euros. However, as per reports, the Rioja region health authorities only offered her compensation of $254,000.

On the other hand, Saez-Morga confirmed that the other teenager who was swapped during his incident had also undergone a DNA test. She has requested to remain anonymous. However, the teen is yet to file a lawsuit against the Rioja region health authorities.

As per the Spanish media, one of the children was spent to a couple whom she believed to her parents for 20 years. While the other was transported to a lady, whom she titled grandma.