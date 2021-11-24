Girl, 9, Thwarts Alleged Thief Who She Says Was Trying to Take Her Mom’s Purse

A 9-year-old Florida girl is being applauded for her bravery after cops say she fought off an alleged thief who she says was trying to take her mother’s purse, People reported.

The November 2 incident occurred in West Palm Beach and surveillance video captured the would-be thief trying to take the purse of Journee Nelson’s mom, Danielle Mobley, WSVN reported.

Cops say the mother and daughter were grocery shopping when the incident occurred as they were putting their groceries into their car.

“I fought back. I had to save my mom,” Journee Nelson told WSVN last week.

Danielle Mobley told WSVN that there was a scuffle between her and the man attempting to rob her.

“We struggled over the purse. He pushed me down to the ground,” she said.

As Danielle was on the ground, Journee was filmed on surveillance cameras throwing punches at the suspect, hitting him in the face to fend him off, Fox 35 reported. The suspect pushed the little girl down to the ground and took off but the tween went after him and chased him for five blocks, WSVN reported.

The suspect had also released the bag before taking off, People reported.

The surveillance footage also showed bystanders helping the mother and daughter during the peril.

Two days later, the suspect was arrested and charged with robbery and battery.

Last Thursday, Journee was honored by the West Palm Beach Police Department.

“Chief Adderley honored a 9-year old child today for bravery as she ran to her mother’s defense to fend off a brazen robber,” the department announced on Facebook. “An #arrest was swiftly made in this case. The West Palm Beach Police Foundation presented the child with a token of appreciation.”

West Palm Beach Police Chief Frank Adderley gave Journee a medal and a certificate for her heroic efforts.

“I wouldn’t recommend that you confront an individual like that but in the heat of the moment things happen. I bet he was shocked when she kicked him right in the face because he definitely could tell on the video that he was not expecting that, and her actions were perfect timing in this particular situation, and I think she hit him pretty hard,” the chief said at a press conference.