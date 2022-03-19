Gillian Jacobs, More Than Robots Director on Her Disney+ Doc

“More Than Robots” is a sports film like you’ve never seen before.

It has teams, and there is fierce competition. It is not a ball being passed around. “More Than Robots”It follows high school students as they build robots quickly (sometimes out of junk from a drawer), then create custom programs to control their robots. Finally, they take their robots to battle. (It’s not exactly battle; the FIRST Robotics competition depicted here is loosely “Star Wars” themed.) It’s pretty awe inspiring. It’s a lot of fun for the kids. “Bad News Bears”No matter where you are in the world, you can wear -y outfits. There are two Los Angeles teams, one in Mexico, and one in Japan. It’s inspired and inspiring, odd and (occasionally) oddly emotional.

Gillian Jacobs, director, brings together the symphony between technology and team spirit. Jacobs, a highly talented actress and in-demand actor (she appeared on six seasons) “Community” and recently appeared in Netflix’s terrific “Fear Street” trilogy of films) and she’s just as amazing behind the camera. If you watched her episode of “Marvel’s 616,” a documentary series on Disney+, you know what we’re talking about.

Jacobs spoke to us about her journey, her motivations, and the impact that the Kurt Russell Disney hockey movie had on her. “Miracle”was in the film.

How did you get involved in the project?

Seven years ago, I directed a documentary about Grace Hopper who was a computer scientist. This documentary ignited my passion for STEM. Even though I don’t really know anything about STEM, I don’t have any technical knowledge. It’s just something I have always been curious about. Then I continued interviewing people in the world. This curiosity led to me expanding into other areas, such as computing.

So, I was asked to interview a FIRST Robotics team. It was years ago for a print publication. I’ve never met them in person. I didn’t get to see the robot, but I knew what the competition was. Marvel also had me do an episode in a documentary series called “616.”It was a lot of fun doing it with Jason Sturman, my producer.

After that, we tried to come up with another idea. I was shocked to learn that Lucasfilm would sponsor FIRST Robotics 2020. “Oh, I know FIRST, I know this.”This knowledge is my baseline knowledge about the STEM world or its related areas. It was fascinating and compelling to me. That was what led to the making of this film.

What was it like to work with Lucasfilm?

It was surreal. It’s surreal to have a Lucasfilm logo on your project. They were great partners in this. They love FIRST Robotics. They see the connection between what FIRST Robotics is trying to accomplish and the bigger, more expansive ideas of Lucasfilm. “Star Wars.” Even though there isn’t a direct connection between “Star Wars”I think they are both very supportive of each other, FIRST Robotics and Lucasfilm. It was amazing to have Lucasfilm as a partner and was very supportive. This was not something I had expected. I really didn’t expect yes so that I would be directing a documentary for Lucasfilm.

This is a documentary but it’s also a sports movie. Have you ever viewed any sports movies during the making of this movie?

Let me think. “Miracle.”I was definitely talking to the editors about different sports movies and the way we cut the matches. And “Miracle”It was the one I remembered talking about. I’m trying to remember other sports movies. I just think that’s a great the-clock-is-ticking movie with a climactic game. I’m trying to think of some other ones. But yes, you’re right. It was, How do I make a sport movie? I’m making a sports movie. It was an enjoyable challenge.

But we also have the challenge of, with just about any other sports movie, there’s a baseline of knowledge for the audience of what the sport is. It was also the experience of trying to find out the most important information an audience needed. Giving them that so they’re not confused, but not so much that they get lost in the details of it. This was a very complicated game, so we had to refine our craft.

It’s a surprise climax. The first competition is basically the big finale. How did the pandemic affect things, and how fortunate were you to have all that footage.

It was our first competition shoot. Then, we had to film all the teams at their competitions. We then went to the World Championships. It was so wonderful that we had two cameras and got all the footage we needed. This was the turning point in the story. It wasn’t about the story being told, but it became about making matches in the competition. Because it is the only chance we get to see the robots live, and it has become a focal point of the film. It shifted probably where it would’ve been structurally in the film, its overall importance in the film. What became the third act of this film was, I believe, when the world changed. You started to see what all those adults were talking about, and what the kids were putting into action. I was surprised to see that the students were listening to what the adults had to say about the principles and your role in the community. To see them on their own, without prompting, they weren’t told to do this. They just sat there, thinking. “We have these skills, we have these resources, we have tools. How can we help?”The whole movie was changed by that.

Unexpectedly, the film also features Dean Kamen. He seems to be an eccentric billionaire who is optimistic and genial.

I think it’s pretty amazing that he and the late Woodie Flowers did this, that they wanted to do this. That he’s devoted so much of his life, his time, his energy, his resources to this. And the thing that I find most remarkable about this whole program are those principles that I think really distinguish it from any other competition or sport, which is about helping other teams, that you’re supposed to lend a tool or help them fix their robot in a competition. It’s also about being a part of the school and community you live in. All that I find incredible.

It was amazing to me that high school students could build robots in a matter of weeks. I was already intrigued. It was incredible to me. But then when I found this whole other component of the competition, that’s what really hooked me.

What was your main takeaway?

I’ve probably said the word a bunch already in this interview, how inspiring it was to see these kids at that young age already be thinking about themselves in their community, how they can help, how they can use these skills that they’ve gained to help other people. And that’s what I loved.

It’s evident in both small and large ways. It is evident in the interactions between children and their teammates. It is evident in how they interact with each other in competition and how they interact in their community. This was the part that stuck with me most.

Mariana, the Mexican team member, is what I remember. She was practicing her speech in mirrors and determined to do a good work. It was a great example of how Mariana can push herself beyond her comfort zone. It was challenging her to try new things and challenge herself to do something she had never imagined. And just this sense that she’s being cheered on by the people on the team. And she’s surprising herself and she feels like she’s making a difference. You’re just in awe getting to see that.

It was a sensation that gave me goosebumps just by telling you. It was truly an extraordinary experience.

“More Than Robots”You can find it on Disney+ right now.