Gillian Anderson, Sydney Sweeney and ‘Halo’ Gillian Anderson at Canneseries

Paramount Plus’ “Halo,” a makeover of the massive video game hit by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin TV and 343 Industries, will open this year’s Canneseries.

Gillian Anderson will receive the Variety Icon Award. Gillian Anderson was praised by Albin Lewi, Canneseries Artistic Director. “edgy”These roles are iconic and have contributed to the dramatic landscape. “this golden age of series.” “Euphoria”Star Sydney Sweeney will receive the Madame Figaro Rising Star Award. This award is presented by the French TV festival, which announced Tuesday, March 8th in Paris, that it would be given to the star.

“Squid Game”Hwang Donghuyk’s creator Yeon Kim-ji, producer at South Korea Focus, will be in Cannes.

Main growth at 2022’s Cannesseries will be in industry terms, said Canneseries Managing Director Benoit Louvet. Festival will host its fourth Vivendi-backed Talent Unlimited writers residency and third Canneseries Writers Club. 40 writers will be attending Canneseries for two full days of masterclasses, round tables and other events.

Canneseries & MipTV have launched Mip X Canneseries Connection. It is a new industry innovation that will see high-level producers and executives debate international production.

Louvet stated that executives from Studiocanal and Fremantle, ITV, BBC, ITV, Movistar Plus, and Fremantle have already signed up. “These are ‘frenemies.’ We think it’s highly important for them to meet, because they haven’t been able to do so over the last two years, and also new ways of co-producing are emerging,”He concluded.

South Korea Focus will be watching the premiere episode of “Monstrous,”Written by Yeon Sung-ho, Ryu Yong Jae, Damn Good Company. “Work Later, Drink Now,”From We So-young.

From April 1 to 6, the 5th Canneseries will host the world premieres for some of the most highly-anticipated international series. “Bang Bang Baby,” from Amazon Studios Fremantle’s Wildside and The Apartment, producers of “The New Pope” and “We Are Who We Are”; Constantin Film’s “The Punishment,” adapting Ferdinand von Schirach whose “The Allegation” was a major prize-winner at October’s 4th Canneseries; and “Afterglow,” from Norway’s NRK and Fremantle-owned Monster Scripted (“Pørni”).

“The level of competition is the best overall that we’ve ever had,”Lewi agreed. There are classic series which are told differently and some series are incredibly free in their form of storytelling,” he added, hitting back at charges of a creeping conservatism afflicting high-end international drama series production. Lewi also noted the success stories of shows previously launched at Canneseries like the Finnish show. “Mister 8”Following its world premiere at October’s festival, Federation Entertainment was sold worldwide. It also went to Canal Plus in France.

Lewi stated that the festival received 200 series, 150 of which were long-form dramas, despite the fact that it will be held six months after its predecessor. Below is a breakdown on the main competition titles.

Canneseries Lineup, 2022

Out of competition

Opening Series

“Halo,” (U.S, Hungary, Canada)

A big screen outing for one of Paramount Plus’ biggest swings, due to bow on the platform on March 24, a highly anticipated science fiction epic adapting Microsoft’s video game, developed by Kyle Killen and Steven Kane Pablo Schreiber is the star of this film“The Wire”) and Natascha McElhone (“The First”).

The Dreamer

Courtesy Canneseries

Closing Series

“Le Flambeau: Les Aventuriers de Chupacabra” (France)

A Canal Plus Création Originale sold by Studiocanal, the second season of an adaptation of U.S. reality show parody “Burning Love,”This time, spoofing “Koh-Lanta,”The French version of “Survivor.”

“Infiniti,” (France, Belgium)

Produced by Federation Entertainment Belgique & Empreinte Digitale. A French term for ambitious sci-fi, this unique procedural ranges from an International Space Station to a Kazakh criminal underworld. One more a Canal Plus Création Originale with Studiocanal handling international distribution.

“Beyond Signs,” (“Visions,” France)

A mystery thriller about an eight year-old boy with strange visions. Written by Bruno Dega (creator) and Jeanne Le Guillou (creator of TF1 2015 hit). “Le Mystère du lac.”

Main competition

“1985,” (Belgium)

Willem Wallyn (Created).“Albatros”), produced by Eyeworks Film en TV Drama helmed by the on-the-rise Wouter Bouvijn, who already teamed on Canneseries standouts “Red Light” and “The Twelve.” A historical loss of innocence tale set in a tumultuous 1985 Belgium as two police recruits and a student lawyer are caught up in the rise of the brutal Nijvel gang and Belgium’s loss of confidence in its police force and politics. Studiocanal is responsible for international distribution.

“Afterglow,” (Norway)

The buzzed-up title for a competition created by “Bloodride’s” Atle Knudsen and Kjetil Indregard, “‘This is Us’ meets ‘The Big C’ and a potential critical darling,”Lewi said that the Norwegian public broadcaster NRK always had a series in Canneseries, according to Lewi. “Norway is making artistically ambitious, high-end original series,”He concluded. REinvent sells.

“Audrey’s Back,” (“Audrey est revenue,” Canada)

Guillaume Lambert (actor-scribe) created it“Adulthood”) and Florence Longpré, co-writer of Berlinale Series and Series Mania-selected “Last Summers of the Raspberries.”A “highly tender”Lewi said that the 25-minute film is about a dysfunctional family who loses its youngest daughter to death and then suddenly comes back to life. From Québecor Media’s SVOD service Club Illico, and sold by Beta Film.

“Bang Bang Baby,” (Italy)

Amazon Studios’ first Italian fiction original, created by Andrea Di Stefano (“The Informer”), a reportedly explosive ‘80s Milan crime drama come teen family drama from Fremantle’The Apartment and Wildside. This could be a strong competitor.

“The Dreamer – Becoming Karen Blixen,” (Denmark, Belgium, South Africa)

“Gladiator’s” Connie Nielsen plays “Out of Africa”Karen Blixen, author, returned from Africa in the 1930s Denmark. She was penniless and divorced. From NENT’s Viaplay and Zentropa Episode, sold by TrustNordisk.

“El Inmortal,” (Spain)

A second series from Spain’s DLO after “Tell Me Who I Am,” slotting into Movistar Plus’ multi-title co-production deal with Telemundo. One of Movistar Plus’ broadest 2022 audience plays, the intense tale of the true-life rise and fall of the head of Los Miami, a criminal gang dominating Madrid’s 1990s drug trade. “A classic tale told with intensity and energy, like ‘Pusher,’”Lewi.

“The Inside Game, Seeds of Wrath,” (“Jeux d’Influence, les combattantes,” France)

The latest from social issue French auteur Jean-Xavier De Lestrade, a documentary feature Oscar winner for 2001’s “Murder on a Sunday Morning” and creator of HBO Max’s “Latetitia.”The mystery lifts the lid on the inner workings of

Multinational agrochemical lobbies. Arte will broadcast, Newen Connect handles the sales.

“The Lesson,” (Israel)

Starring Maya Landsman (“Sad City Girls”), arguably Israel’s hottest young actress, and Doron Ben-David (“Fauda”), a teacher’s rant against a right-wing student is blown out of all proportion by social media, becoming a source of national debate. This video was sold by Federation Entertainment and became a big hit on the state-owned Kan 11 TV.

“The Punishment,” (“Strafe,” Germany)

Canneseries’ first anthology series, “Ferdinand Von Schirach’s ‘Black Mirror,’”Lewi. Six distinguished German directors are assigned short stories by the celebrated author, a criminal lawyer turned best-selling author. Two episodes will be shown at Canneseries. “Downfall’s” Oliver Hirschbiegel and Hüseyin Tabak (“The Thorn”). Constantly To challenge viewers to believe that something is true, and to not just pull the carpet under their feet. “The Allegation,”Von Schirach wrote the script, which won at Canneseries last Oct. Once more produced by Constantin Film’s Moovie, “The Punishment”This looks extremely promising.

“Souls,” (Germany)

A Sky German series, the story of Allie, Hanna, and Linn, three women whose lives are turned upside down when Hanna’s son, Jacob, is involved in a serious car accident and claims he remembers his earlier life as a pilot of a lost passenger plane. This is a compelling premise. “very dark”Lewi said that the mystery thriller will have a sci-fi twist. Alex Eslam wrote, directed and co-wrote the book.“Vicious Dogs”).