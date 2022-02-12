Gigi Hadid’s Go-to Scrambled Egg Breakfast Near Her NYC Home

By Tom O'Brien
Feeling stuffed from my meal, I took my cookie to go and walked a bit more through Hadid’s neighborhood before leaving this oasis to finish up my day.

The Smile

Maybe next time I’ll pick a different seat.

Rachel Askinasi/Insider


Having joined the clean-plate club (I ate almost everything on my plate except two fat-only bites of bacon), I walked away feeling uncomfortably full. 

Hadid’s classic breakfast ran me $34.87 after tax and a COVID surcharge but before tip. It’s definitely pricey for a casual breakfast, but not too bad considering the neighborhood. Plus, I didn’t feel cheated with regard to portion size.

I think many of us operate under the notion that breakfast and lunch should cost less than dinner, but if I had paid $35 for a nice dinner in NYC, I’d consider it moderately-priced rather than expensive. Taking into account how full I was and the fact that I was impressed with the quality of the food, I think it makes sense that any meal of the same caliber could cost as much as the next one.

That being said, I do think $7 for two pieces of bacon hurt my soul a little — but just a little.

Let’s face it, if I was worth the same estimated $29 million that Hadid is worth, I’d spring for the meal as my go-to as well.

