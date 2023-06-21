Giant marquee collapses in Southampton park as witnesses hear man’s screams for help

A GIANT marquee has collapsed in Southampton – with witnesses hearing a man’s screams for help.

The horror happened in Mayflower Park at around 9am, with residents hearing a loud “bang”, the Daily Echo reports.

An eyewitness said they were walking along when the structure “suddenly” collapsed.

They added: “Several workers ran out of the way.

“Then I saw a man lying on his side crying out and several people ran over.”

Three people are confirmed to have sustained minor injuries following the incident.

The Echo reports a police car has left the scene.

But ambulances remain on the site, which sits on the water’s edge near to Southampton Port.

A South Central Ambulance spokesperson told Central Recorder: “We currently have one ambulance and two rapid response vehicles at the incident and the team are assessing three patients who have sustained minor injuries.”

Central Recorder has approached Hampshire Constabulary for comment.