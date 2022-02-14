‘Ghostbusters’ Director Was 75

Ivan Reitman, director of Ghostbusters and Twins, died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday at the age of 75. His family confirmed the news to the AP.

“Our family is grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father, and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life,” children Jason Reitman, Catherine Reitman and Caroline Reitman said in a joint statement to the outlet.

The statement continues, “We take comfort that his work as a filmmaker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world. While we mourn privately, we hope those who knew him through his films will remember him always.”

Reitman was born in Czechoslovakia on October 27, 1946, but Toronto would become his home at the age of 4. His family moved to Canada where a relative was already established.

His big break came in 1978 when he produced National Lampoon’s Animal House which he followed up with a directing gig in Meatballs a year later. That opened the doors for him in comedy, landing producing and directing gigs in Stripes, Ghostbusters and its follow up Ghostbusters II, Twins, Kindergarten Cop, Dave, and No Strings Attached.

He later focused more on producing in the 2000s. He collaborated with Paul Rudd and Jason Segel in I Love You, Man in 2009 which he followed with the Academy Award-nominated Up In The Air directed by his son, Jason Reitman.

