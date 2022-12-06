Ghostbusters: Afterlife’s Sequel Has Found A Director, And They Know The Supernatural Franchise Well

After Ghostbusters The franchise was briefly on the restart path with 2016’s Kristen Wiig (Melissa McCarthy), Kristen Wiig (Kate McKinnon) and Leslie Jones-led Ghostbusters answer the callThe last year’s record was Ghostbusters: Afterlife returning to the film series’ original continuity. Jason Reitman (son of Ivan Reitman), directed the movie. Ghostbusters movie. Afterlife The film performed so well that an official sequel was approved in April 2022. Today, Reitman announced that the director’s chair for the next installment will be handed to someone else who is familiar with the story. Ghostbusters It is possible to franchise.

Gil Kenan was the co-writer and executive producer. Ghostbusters: Afterlife Jason Reitman was tapped as the second director. Reitman, who will continue to be involved in the movie’s sequel as both a writer and producer alongside Kenan and Jason Blumenfeld, has been confirmed. Kenan spoke the following regarding his decision to take over director duties. Afterlife’s sequel in a statement to Deadline:

It’s an absolute honor to pick up the proton pack and step behind the camera for the next chapter of the Spengler family saga. It would be a great honor to go back in 1984 to tell the boy at the Mann Valley West, that he might one day direct Ghostbusters films.

The news comes just over a month following the announcement by Sony Pictures, which is behind the Ghostbusters Franchise pulled off a similar move. Venom 3Kelly Marcel wrote and produced both the first two novels. Venom Movies, will direct the thirdquel. The sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife goes, it’ll see moviegoers returning to New York City and the firehouse headquarters from the original two Ghostbusters Both Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon and Callie Spengler are expected to appear in movies. The plot details, beyond that, are kept tighter than Slimer’s proton packs.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife saw the grandchildren of the late Egon Spengler, McKenna Grace’s Phoebe and Finn Wolfhard’s Trevor, moving with their mother, Callie, to the Oklahoma farm that Egon left them, and it didn’t take long for them to be thrust into the world of ghostbusting that their grandfather helped pioneer. Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd returned with their originals: Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Waver, Annie Potts and Ernie Hudson. Ghostbusters Characters, archival footage, photos and Harold Ramis photographs were used to create Egon as spectral. Other cast members include Celeste O’Connor, Logan Kim and Bokeem Woodbine.

After being initially set for July 2020 release, Ghostbusters: Afterlife Finally, the movie theaters opened on November 19, 2021. Critical reaction to Afterlife was more on the mixed side, with CinemaBlend’s own Sean O’Connell giving it 3 out of 5 stars in his review, and the movie made over $204 million worldwide off a reported $75 million budget. This is the The Afterlife sequel still doesn’t have an official title yet, but its being referred to through the codename “Firehouse.”

The Ghostbusters: Afterlife A sequel has been scheduled for 20 December 2023. Production will begin in the new year. To see which movies arrive in the future, check out our 2023 release calendar.