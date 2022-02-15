Ghostbusters: Afterlife Director Jason Reitman Speaks Out About What Dad Ivan Reitman Would Want Most After His Passing: ‘Nothing Would Make Him Happier’

The cinema community was faced with some sad news this past weekend, as it was reported that beloved filmmaker Ivan Reitman had died at the age of 75 . Since then, numerous celebrities have taken the time to pay tribute to the late moviemaking titan. His family also spoke out on his passing via a sweet statement. Now, the late director’s son, Ghostbusters: Afterlife director Jason Reitman, is speaking out about his dad. And in doing so, he revealed the one thing his father would want most right now, saying that “nothing would make him happier.”

Jason Reitman opened up about his feelings for his father in a recent Twitter post. The filmmaker referred to his dad as his “hero” and went on to thank the public for their messages during this time. He also relayed a sweet request for fans, one I agree the late Meatballs director would indeed appreciate:

I’ve lost my hero. All I want is the chance to tell my father one more story. He came from a family of survivors and turned his legacy into laughter. Thank you for the kind messages. Enjoy his movies and remember his storytelling gifts. Nothing would make him happier.

When it came to Ivan Reitman, one thing that was clear about him was his love of movies, and he definitely knew how to make them. While many film aficionados are probably familiar with the Ghostbusters movies , some may want to take the time to check out other Reitman-helmed classics like Stripes, Twins and Junior. Believe me when I say that you won’t be disappointed when you see them. Of course, aside from his reputation as a great filmmaker, he was also known as a loving father. The photo Jason Reitman included in his post sweetly encapsulates that notion:

With his father’s reputation in the entertainment industry, Jason Reitman had a lot to live up to when he first entered the business. He, however, managed to make his own mark by helming notable films like Thank You for Smoking, Juno and Up in the Air. In the process, he’s earned a number of accolades and even scored a few Oscar nominations. But taking the reins of Ghostbusters: Afterlife must’ve been somewhat daunting for him, especially since the gig required that he work closely with his dad. The younger Reitman previously spoke about the work dynamic between him and his pop. All in all, he found the experience to be very “meaningful,” though he did note that both of them could be a bit “stubborn” at times. But this is only because they both cared so deeply about getting the long-awaited threequel right.

The father-son team ultimately succeeded in delivering a solid film. Not only did it find success at the box office, but the movie also garnered mostly positive reactions from critics and general fans. In the midst of the hoopla, the pair actually stopped by CinemaBlend’s own ReelBlend podcast to discuss their work on the paranormal action-comedy. The older Reitman even shared some sweet details about his scrapped plans (including an idea for Bill Murray’s Venkman ).

That fact that the two got to work on the production together is truly special and something that Jason Reitman is sure to cherish for the rest of his life. His father’s death definitely hits hard but, as the Afterlife director mentioned, you can still enjoy his body of work. And in the process, you’ll help to ensure that his legacy lives on.

We here at CinemaBlend continue to extend our condolences to Ivan Reitman’s family and loved ones at this time.