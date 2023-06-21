GH Spoilers: Wednesday, 21st June, Questions, Explanations and Accusations

General Hospital updates and spoilers for the 21st of June tease answers, explanations and allegations. Gladys Corbin’s (Bonnie Burroughs), Curtis Ashford’s (Donnell Turner), and Portia Robertson (Brook Kerr), ask hard questions.

General Hospital Spoilers – Lucy Coe Catches Up With Maxie Jones

Lucy Coe, (Lynn Herring), catches Maxie Jones in the act and wants to find out what is going on. Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) catches up with Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms), and she wants to find out what exactly happened. Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson) really came through for Maxie, who was supposed to have presented the new product, “The Deceptor” but she’d been sick.

Sasha held it together even though a crying child was in her headphone. Cody Bell was the hero. Cody Bell (Josh Kelly), figured out what the scam was and tried to sprint across the screen on live television!

GH Spoilers – Questions

Cody was summoned elsewhere Gladys and she’s probably talking to him on the phone When she challenges him to tell her the truth about what he believes he’s got! Cody has asked Sam McCall for assistance in uncovering Gladys (Kelly Monaco), and now she’s summoned Damian Spinelli. It could be Spinelli she’s talking to as well, or Sam, but whoever it is seems to have something on her. Is it possible that it’s going so fast? Or is someone else behind it?

General Hospital Spoilers – Cody Bell Expresses His Concern

Cody expresses his concern to someone when he says Sasha’s going to get hurt-it doesn’t seem he’d say something like that to Gladys! He’s meeting with someone in the dark outside, so it might be he’s just now talking to Spinelli, who hasn’t been in Port Charles for a while. They two didn’t get off to the best start but Society Setups is now in Spinelli’s past as well as Cody’s.

There has to be some way to prove it was Gladys who put that expensive diamond bracelet in his jacket pocket at the Nurses’ Ball. If anyone can find proof, it’s Spinelli.

GH Spoilers – Sasha Gilmore Lashes Out

Elsewhere, Sasha lashes out at someone who’s leveling accusations at Cody, telling them they don’t know the first thing about Cody Bell! It’s obvious she’s not mad any more and wants to reconcile her friendship with him, because he cares about her. The two of them are looking out for each other and believe in each other and that’s a good start-they just have to get this Gladys thing out from between them! She could be talking to Dr. Damon Montague (Darin Toonder), the psychiatrist she doesn’t realize is a gambling buddy of Gladys.

General Hospital Spoilers – TJ Ashford Will Do Anything

TJ (Tajh) Bellow and Molly Lansing (Holiday Mia Kriegel), both played by TJ (Molly Lansing) Davis, receive the results of their tests from Frida (Christina Ferraro). Molly was given a specialized ultrasonogram to find out how many eggs were in her body and when she could harvest them. It sounds as if they are going to be disappointed again, and Molly might want them to stop focusing on starting a family.

TJ agrees if that’s what she really wants, saying “anything for you”. But there has to be some other way if she doesn’t have viable eggs.

GH Spoilers – Explanations

Things get heated at the Metro Court Pool between Trina and her father Curtis (Tabyana) who has just been confirmed. Curtis also became a bit tense with Portia, and her Uncle Zeke Robinson took her out of the room. Zeke outed Jordan Ashford’s (Tanisha Hunter) and Curtis, claiming that Jordan confided in him and Portia had spoken to Curtis. Trina’s demanding explanations for the secrecy, asking him hasn’t there been enough of this in this family already?

General Hospital Spoilers – Accusations

Meanwhile, Portia who’d slept in the hospital overnight headed over to the PCPD to confront Jordan. Jordan knows now that Portia will not trust Zeke. She wants to know why she kissed her husband. Jordan is likely to take the high-road and take responsibility for the kiss that was stolen.

Curtis, not Jordan, was the first to come onto her and want to have a good time in bed. But that’s the last thing that Jordan will do-unless she really wants things to get ugly!

