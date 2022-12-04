GH Spoilers: Victor Holds Elizabeth Over Nikolas’ Head — Will He Tell Ava?

General Hospital (GH) spoilers reveals Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaugnessy) has just abruptly invited himself to move into Wyndemere, and Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) is out of excuses to give him for why it’s a bad idea. Victor just won’t take no for an answer. Elizabeth Baldwin, Rebecca Herbst), entered the space as Victor explained to Nikolas his plans to move in. She was surprised that Nikolas allowed it. The two had words after Victor left the room and Elizabeth warned Nikolas it was a very bad idea to move his uncle in while he’s holding a loud and angry pregnant woman hostage in the north tower. What is Nik doing to keep all this secret?

General Hospital Spoilers — Victor Cassadine Makes An Assumption

Victor made an immediate impression on Elizabeth when she walked in the room. An assumption regarding her presence Wyndemere. In Victor’s world, men and women are never just friends. Instantly, he’s going to presume Elizabeth might be the reason Nikolas didn’t want him to move in just yet. Is he using Wyndemere to hide his feelings about Ava Jerome Cassadine, (Maura West),? Victor will continue to pretend he believes Nikolas when he claims he and Elizabeth are just friends, but he doesn’t.

GH Spoilers – Tease Nikolas Cassadine Lets Him

Eventually, Nikolas is going to realize it benefits him more if Victor thinks there is something going on with Elizabeth than if he keeps insisting there isn’t. An affair with Elizabeth is the perfect scapegoat to keep Victor distracted from the real reason Nikolas doesn’t want him around cramping his style. As Nikolas starts to encourage Victor to suspect the worst of him and Liz, will he even take Liz’s relationship with Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) into account if Finn gets wind of Victor’s theory?

General Hospital Spoilers — Victor Cassadine Issues A Veiled Threat

Victor did promise Nikolas he wouldn’t tell a soul about Elizabeth being at Wyndemere, and he might mean it right now. However, as Elizabeth continues to show up — each time disappearing into another area of the castle while she’s tending to Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl), Nikolas is going to have to find a way to cover for her. Will he start slinking away with her just to give the impression they’re together, and what will that imply to Victor, who thinks they’re having an affair? Nikolas should know better by now that Victor is only an ally while it suits him, and he’ll be reminded when his uncle threatens that Ava might find out about Elizabeth’s trips to Spoon Island if Nikolas doesn’t speed up the divorce process. Is Nikolas going through this? Watch out for spoilers and more information about the GH!