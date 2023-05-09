GH Spoilers Tuesday, May 9: Good News, Unexpected Surprises, Cries For Help

General Hospital (GH) spoilers and updates for Tuesday, May 9 tease good news, unexpected surprises and cries for help. Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) shares good news, Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) gets an unexpected surprise, and Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) considers cries for help.

General Hospital Spoilers – Good News

Josslyn shares some good news with Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) as she tells him that sounds like just what she needs right now. In Greenland, a cold, wet Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) surfaced and made a very happy Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) and Laura Collins (Genie Francis). Spencer may have been a brat and called Josslyn and her friends “townies” once in a while, but she couldn’t fathom him never returning.

Most likely, she got another call on a satellite phone with an update that Spencer’s alive. They’re on their way home and Josslyn is relieved-Spencer must be a very strong swimmer!

GH Spoilers – Unexpected Surprises

Meanwhile, in the District Attorney’s office, Robert is pleasantly surprised to see Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy). It sounds like she’s all over her upset over Holly Sutton (Emma Samms) having interrupted them with urgent news. Perhaps Diane has also heard the news that Victor Cassadine’s (Charles Shaughnessy) dead, the world is saved, and everyone’s coming home and saying she’s glad they’re all okay. She obviously is glad that’s all over now and she’s glad for Robert too, telling him present company is definitely included. Maybe she’s even asking him out on a date!

General Hospital Spoilers – Dante Falconeri And Sam McCall Put Their Heads Together

Elsewhere at GH, Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) and Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) put their heads together. It sounds like they might be talking about Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) and his recent troubles, as she tells Dante for “his sake” she’s willing to make an effort. It was Sam who stepped up for Cody and bailed him out of jail after Gladys Corbin (Bonnie Burroughs) framed him for a theft.

But Gladys had made much too big of a deal about Sam not bailing Cody out and that bracelet in his coat pocket proved his guilt. Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson) had it on loan from a jewelry store for Gladys to wear to the Nurses’ Ball-Sam was suspicious of Gladys.

GH Spoilers – Tracy Quartermaine’s Offended

At the Quartermaine mansion, Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) strikes her usual offended affect as she complains about another crisis no one told her about. She could be talking about the latest family gossip, Carly suspecting Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth) sicced the SEC on her and Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) who’s on his way back. Drew should be back at the mansion after dropping off Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) at GH. Ned will find that Carly’s not the only one who suspects him of being the whistleblower and more than whistles “will come to blows”! In the meantime, there’s someone at the door.

General Hospital Spoilers – Ned Quartermaine’s Stopped In His Tracks

Ned’s headed for the front door but stopped in his tracks as Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) and Olivia Quartermaine (Lisa LoCicero) block him. Olivia cries out, “going somewhere” as obviously she and Brook Lynn are not allowing him to. It sounds like perhaps Olivia and Brook Lynn think he’s the SEC whistleblower too.

Ned will deny, deny, deny and continue defending himself against the allegations. When Drew hits the door, Ned will find the door is not the only thing he hits!

GH Spoilers – Willow TaitAnd Michael Corinthos Share A Tender Moment

At General Hospital, Willow and Michael Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen, Chad Duell) share a tender moment as she’s prepared for her bone marrow transplant. They know that Drew and Liesl are on their way, but Willow will have to be in isolation and receive extra preparation for the transplant. That is likely what Willow means when she tells him this may be the last time she holds his hand-at least for the time being. Liesl will likely have to be checked over and in isolation for a little while also, after having studied pathogens and creating antidotes in Greenland.

General Hospital Spoilers – Cries For Help

After Nina Reeves’ (Cynthia Watros) heart to heart talk with Sam, she’s taking Sam’s advice and humbling herself to Carly. They ran into each other in front of the elevator at GH, and Carly sees that Nina’s in tears. Carly begs Nina for her help and although it may be difficult for Carly, she’ll should at least listen and hear Nina out.

Nina is very worried about Willow, and may not have even been told that Drew is on the way with her aunt Liesl! The least Carly can do is bring Nina up to date on the Greenland rescue.

Be sure to catch up on everything happening with GH right now. Come back here often for General Hospital spoilers, news, and updates.