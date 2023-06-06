GH Spoilers Tuesday, June 6: Support, Advice, Encouragement

General Hospital (GH) spoilers and updates for Tuesday, June 6 tease support, advice and encouragement. Laura Collins (Genie Francis) receives support, Drew Cain, (Cameron Mathison) advice, and Willow Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen) encouragement.

General Hospital Spoilers – Support

At GH, Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom) is supportive of Laura as she tells him she’s made a decision about some things. Laura has decided to go to Chechnya, Russia to search for her missing son Nikolas Cassadine (Adam Huss). But she won’t be alone-Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) will go with her and possibly Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) since she too speaks Russian.

Based on the deed that was left for Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) Laura thinks that may be where Nikolas is now. She’s suspecting that was where he was when Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) helped him fake his death after Valentin shot him out of a window on Cassadine Island in self-defense.

GH Spoilers – Portia Robinson Has Questions

Also at GH, Esmé Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) looks like she’s in for a checkup as Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) has questions. Surprisingly, Portia almost seems concerned about Esmé, wanting to know if “they” threatened to cut her off if she left town. It sounds like Portia is trying to find out how involved Spencer could still be with Esmé, while at the same time being involved with her daughter Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali). Portia would like nothing better than for Spencer, Esmé and Ace Prince-Cassadine (Joey and Jay Clay) to leave Port Charles, even if Esmé never fully pays for her crimes against Trina.

General Hospital Spoilers – Advice

Elsewhere, Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) gives his old buddy Drew some advice as they talk about the insider trading charges Drew faces. Curtis asks Drew for clarification as he asks about giving up Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). He wants to clarify that giving up Sonny is not an option, although for Drew’s part he wouldn’t care.

It’s Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) who won’t give up Sonny although Drew may not realize the full consequences if she did, as she explained to Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell). It’s not just her loyalty to Sonny, which Drew may be questioning, it’s leaving his territory and anyone connected to him vulnerable to attack and death.

GH Spoilers – Maxie Jones Receives Praise From Lucy Coe

Meanwhile, at the Deception office, Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) receives praise from Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) as she reads something. Maxie says it’s almost too good to be true as she asks what it is. It’s hard to believe Lucy’s praising Maxie for anything, as hard as she was on her both about the Nurses’ Ball and the more recent appearance on Heart and Home. It was really a combination of others’ efforts, namely Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) and Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson) who really saved the day there, ensuring lots and lots of orders.

General Hospital Spoilers – Encouragement

Willow Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen) is in her hospital room as someone gives her some encouragement. A female voice asks her if something is all that unforgiveable, and it’s probably Nurse Clare (Susan Diol). It looks like the nurse may be getting Willow up to walk for the first time since her bone marrow transplant since she seems poised to get out of the bed.

If that is the case, then Willow must be recovering more quickly than anyone would have hoped for. That would be good news for Willow and her loved ones and friends.

GH Spoilers – Brook Lynn Quartermaine Voices Her Misgivings

Meanwhile, Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) who has voiced her misgivings about being a corporate spy for Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) is forced to listen. Her grandmother tells her that all of it is about to change, and soon-but she could be talking about something else as well. The Quartermaine family has been up until recently upset with Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth), accusing him of being the one who blew the whistle to the SEC on Carly and Drew. It should be interesting to find out what exactly Tracy is referring to!

