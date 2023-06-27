GH Spoilers Tuesday, June 27: Set-Ups, Compromises, And Dangerous Dealings

General Hospital’s (GH) updates and spoilers for the 27th of June tease compromises, dangerous dealings and set-ups. Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) asks what’s wrong with a set-up, Laura Collins (Genie Francis) thinks someone would compromise, and Austin Gatlin-Holt (Roger Howarth) warns of dangerous dealings.

General Hospital Spoilers – Set-Ups

Josslyn catches up with Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) and Trina opens up to her about her problems with Esmé Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl). She and Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) haven’t been able to get a moment alone because he’s constantly needed for Ace Prince-Cassadine (Joey and Jay Clay). Trina had talked to Spencer about Esmé eventually messing up and revealing she doesn’t have amnesia.

This would nullify her agreement with the police, and she’d be sent back to prison after being found guilty. Trina negotiated the deal to trick Esmé and now Joss wants to know what’s wrong with setting her up?

GH Spoilers – Compromises

Meanwhile, back at the Collins house, Laura talks to Esmé about Ace and Spencer, telling Esmé that she thinks Spencer would meet her half way. Esmé interrupted Spencer when Trina was at the house constantly, and eavesdropped as he told Trina he’d set up a real date the next night. Could Esmé be working Laura to make sure that date doesn’t happen, and still be jealous of Trina, and want Spencer back? Esmé was touched at the sweet scene earlier when Ace was upset and Spencer held him tenderly and sang him a lullaby.

General Hospital Spoilers – Lucy Coe Defends Martin Grey

Lucy Coe, played by Lynn Herring, sits down with Martin Grey (Michael E. Knight), at the Metro Court Pool. She asks Martin why he would ask that question. Lucy has gotten a little suspicious as to why he wouldn’t want to ever marry, and in particular, marry her. She wants to know if she can trust her and is thrown off by his question.

Lucy will get suspicious enough she’ll ask Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner) to do a little snooping. But for now, she tries to pretend everything’s cool.

GH Spoilers – Dangerous Dealings

Austin, back to GH Ava Jerome and Maura West are in a heated argument in his office, with him warning of dangerous dealings on Mason Gatlin’s (Nathanyael Gray) part. Austin gets all worked up and warns Ava about Mason’s intentions. Ava looks rattled as Mason has probably checked in about why she hasn’t gotten the information on Sonny Corinthos’ (Maurice Benard) business and Pikeman. So far, she hasn’t been able to get into anything that would reveal the information that Mason has demanded.

General Hospital Spoilers – Valentin Cassadine Checks In On Anna Devane

Meanwhile, at Anna Devane’s (Finola Hughes) house, Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) checks on her. Apparently that Chechnya trip with Laura may not happen, as Valentin tells Anna until she can face what is, he’s staying. Anna had wanted to go on the trip and help Laura but Laura said it would not be good for Anna’s optics.

Anna no doubt will convince Valentin Laura needs him on the trip because of all his contacts, and besides, he’s a Cassadine. They’re going to search for Nikolas Cassadine (Adam Huss) in one of Victor Cassadine’s (Charles Shaughnessy) old compounds.

GH Spoilers – Checking In

Back at the Quartermaine mansion, Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) tries to keep Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) calm about her dad, Ned Quartermaine’s (Wally Kurth) strange condition. She apparently disagrees with something he’s done or said, as he says that’s not true. Perhaps she doesn’t think Chase understands how she feels about her father thinking he’s his old stage persona. Eddie Maine tried to be that music guy he used to be thirty years ago, when they still worked at The Savoy.

General Hospital Spoilers – Information Requested, Information Provided

Tracy Quartermaine, Jane Elliot’s character is talking on the telephone. She tells someone she’ll get the information, she promises them. Exactly what information she’s talking about and to whom is a mystery; but Tracy’s got a lot of secrets. Perhaps she’s the one in cahoots with Martin about his secrets?

Maybe she’s the one paying him $50,000 payments for some reason. Since she’s got Brook Lynn spying at Deception Cosmetics about “The Deceptor” maybe that’s it.

GH Spoilers – Confusion

As for Eddie, it’s not certain whether he’s Eddie or Ned, as he comes out of a room at Sonny’s and asks if someone can tell him what he’s doing there? Sonny had invited Ned as Eddie to stay the night at his penthouse, but now he’s confused as to why he’s there. He could be changing between the two characters, or perhaps he’s suffering from amnesia. It seems that he is truly lost!

Check back often to see what’s new with GH. General Hospital news and spoilers are updated here regularly.