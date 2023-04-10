GH Spoilers – Trina’s Missing from the Scene Reunites Curtis and Portia

General Hospital spoilers hint that Portia Robert (Brooke Kerr), who was excited when Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner), finally married her, is revealed by General Hospital (GH).

But her joy soon turned to despair when a secret that she had been keeping came out only moments after the couple recited their vows and were finally wed. Portia and Curtis had an affair years ago and Portia kept the possibility that Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) might be Curtis’ biological daughter.

General Hospital Spoilers – Curtis Ashford Hates Secrets!

Curtis loathes secrets. Because of the secrets she kept while serving as Police Commissioner, Curtis’ marriage ended with Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper). Curtis was furious with Portia and although they are married, they have been apart ever since Curtis learned of Portia’s secret. This could change if Trina disappears, and this may be a chance for them to reunite. Trina might be in danger. Portia, Curtis and all of them will feel helpless!

GH Spoilers – Trina Robinson May Foil Victor Cassadine’s Plans!

Victor Cassadine, Charles Shaughnessy), has been planning for several weeks. This is causing chaos. He tried to use Drew Cain (Cameron Matheson) as his brainwashed pawn, he killed Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary) and even framed Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) for a murder she didn’t commit among many other crimes. Victor’s ultimate plan is still not clear but he has taken Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez) as a hostage of sorts. Victor is on the Haunter Star, and Trina was there to discover what was happening with Spencer.

General Hospital Spoilers – Trina Robinson’s Disappearance Will Alarm Port Charles!

When word spreads that Trina has disappeared, you can look out for her. Portia to join Curtis. Curtis still doesn’t know whether or not Trina is his daughter or not and that’s something he and Portia will need to work through. This will bring them together, even though Trina could be dead or in danger. Sometimes trauma unites people, and Portia will be able to do the same with Curtis.

GH Spoilers – What Do You Think?

Victor will discover Trina at the Haunted star? Trina will team up with Spencer to defeat Victor. And will Trina’s disappearance bring Portia and Curtis back together? Port Charles is a place where anything can happen so keep an eye on General Hospital, which airs weekdays at ABC. And don’t forget to check back right here regularly for all your General Hospital news, information and spoilers!