GH Spoilers: Spencer Is Onto Dex — And Soon He’ll Be Onto Michael, Too

General Hospital (GH) spoilers reveal Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez) knows what Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) is up to, and he doesn’t need Dex to admit to any of it. Spencer is well aware of what led to Jossyn ‘Joss’ Jacks (Eden McCoy) breaking up with Cameron ‘Cam’ Webber (William Lipton).

Sleeping with Dex was just the straw that broke the camel’s back. He might not be retaliating against Joss for it any longer since they’ve called a truce on staying out of one another’s love lives, but that doesn’t mean Spencer is keen on Dex lying to Sonny talks about Joss’ involvement.

If Dex thinks Spencer is going to let this sleeping dog lie, he’s got another thing coming. Spencer is going to discover even more truths and will be amazed when he presents them to his uncle.

General Hospital Spoilers — Spencer Cassadine Is Somewhat Inclined To Protect Joss Jacks

Spencer isn’t completely lacking all common sense. Joss is aware that Dex could get into trouble if he tells Sonny about his new associate, Joss. Likewise, he and Joss have agreed to keep their friendship intact and stay out of each other’s business.

In the spirit of keeping his word to Joss, he’s going to do his best to keep his lips sealed, but that doesn’t mean he won’t taunt Dex and keep him on his toes.

GH Spoilers – Hint He Never Meant To Find Out About Michael Corinthos

Of course, Spencer’s plans to keep quiet are based on his knowledge that Dex is the guy who led to Cam getting hurt. He thinks he’s a punk and knows he’s lying to Sonny about Joss, but that is where he believes it all stops.

When Spencer accidentally finds out Dex’s intentions in working with Sonny are less than pure, and that Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) is pulling all of the puppet strings behind the scenes, he’ll have a serious conundrum on his hands.

General Hospital Spoilers — Spencer Cassadine Runs To Sonny Corinthos

Spencer isn’t going to waste time deliberating for too long. While he is aware that he did make a promise about Joss before all the facts were available, he doesn’t want to waste any time. Fair enough, it was before Joss had any of the details. Now that he knows Michael is actually aiming to take Sonny out and Dex is helping him, Spencer will stop at nothing to make sure they’re not successful.

It could mean that Sonny will take Spencer under his wing and do so in a completely different manner. Keep checking back for more GH news, spoilers and to find out if Spencer would like to join the mob.