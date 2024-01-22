GH Spoilers: Spencer Holds The Truth – Laura’s Fate Hangs In The Balance!

General Hospital Spoilers: Spencer Knows The Truth — But Will He Share It With Laura?

General Hospital (GH) spoilers are heating up as Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) becomes increasingly convinced that Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) is not the person she claims to be. In fact, he suspects she has fully recovered her memories and is merely pretending to be the person she used to be. Will Spencer keep his suspicions to himself, or will he confide in his grandmother, Laura Collins (Genie Francis)? Let’s unpack the latest GH drama.

Esme Prince Slips Up

Since suddenly regaining her memories at Wyndemere on Christmas Eve, Esme has been managing to keep a lid on things, all while continuing to deceive the people around her. Spencer, in particular, has been oblivious to any red flags, content to co-parent with Esme and allocate time with Ace Cassadine (Jay and Joey Clay). However, when Esme slips up and addresses Spencer using his old nickname “Spence” in a tone that doesn’t sit well with him, Spencer becomes more convinced than ever that his instincts are right. But will his silence be his downfall?

Leak Spencer Cassadine Zips His Lips

Spencer has already made it clear to Esme that he holds a considerable amount of power over her, threatening to expose her deception if she goes to the police to report Nikolas for kidnapping Ace. However, Spencer is walking a fine line, as his silence could come back to haunt him. If he cries wolf after remaining quiet for so long, will anyone believe him? Or will he find himself in hot water for giving up his son to a man on the run?

Laura Collins Remains In The Dark

Meanwhile, Laura is left grappling with her son’s actions and the repercussions of Nikolas’ impromptu decision to take Ace. He didn’t consult her, knowing that she would likely be against the idea of kidnapping. However, Laura also wrestles with conflicting emotions as she witnesses Nikolas taking responsibility for his child, all while feeling deeply unsettled by yet another man leaving with a child that doesn’t belong to him. Furthermore, Laura faces the additional heartache of Spencer’s betrayal and the chaos surrounding the missing child.

As the drama unfolds in Port Charles, tensions will continue to rise, and secrets won’t remain hidden for long. Stay tuned for more General Hospital news and spoilers to see how the situation unfolds.