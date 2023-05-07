GH Spoilers: Sonny Seeks Diane’s Help For Carly, Gets An Interesting Response

General Hospital spoilers and updates tease in this week’s Sneak Peek, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) wants Diane Miller’s (Carolyn Hennesy) help for Carly Spencer (Laura Wright). Diane has already been supporting Carly’s case in the SEC whistleblower trial, but she responds to Sonny with an interesting answer.

General Hospital Spoilers – Carly Spencer Wanted Nothing In The Divorce

Diane reminds Sonny of his and Carly’s divorce, and that it had been pretty legally straightforward, although acrimonious, to put it lightly-she laughs. Sonny responds he’ll give her that, considering the final straw, which had been Sonny renting the Haunted Star as a grand gesture for a romantic night, and Carly instead running late. Sonny had given up on her and that was his and Nina Reeves’ (Cynthia Watros) first time in bed and Carly walking in on them!

Diane tells Sonny Carly was serious when she severed all ties. She waived any rights she had to the millions in assets they shared. She would have accepted her house and shared custody with Donna Corinthos, played by Scarlett Spears.

GH Spoilers – Diane Miller Answered Her Own Question

Sonny tells Diane that she has already answered her own questions, which was knowing the reason he asked her to help Carly, something she actually does. Sonny continued to tell Diane that Carly and he do share custody of Donna, Carly is Donna’s mother. He asks Diane, does she think that he wants Donna’s mother to go to prison? Diane retorts, so all of this is being done for Donna, seeming she doesn’t quite believe it-and Sonny of course responds in the affirmative. Diane throws Sonny a quick zinger about the real reason he wants to help Carly. It’s likely that he is offering to cover Carly’s legal fees.

General Hospital Spoilers – Sole Custody Of Donna Corinthos?

Diane responds she has to hand it to Sonny then-she’s impressed, Sonny looking a bit confused at her response. She continues, telling him not to tell her he hasn’t thought about this possibility. Sonny can have Donna if Carly is sent to prison. He also gets Nina.

Diane, is Sonny trying to gain sole custody over Donna by turning Carly and Drew Cain in to the SEC? Nina will have to take care of Donna with Sonny.

