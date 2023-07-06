GH Spoilers: Someone Is At The Chechnya House — But It’s Not Nikolas

General Hospital (GH) spoilers reveal Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) got the last laugh when he rattled everyone’s cages as his last will and testament was read aloud. Leaving Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) with the deed to a property in Chechnya, his great-nephew had a little concern for it. But Laura Collins (Genie Francis) couldn’t get it off of her mind. She is convinced that Nikolas Cassadine (Adam Huss) must be hiding out in the war-torn Russian countryside. Is he? Rumor has it someone is there, but it’s not necessarily Nik.

General Hospital Spoilers — Victor Cassadine Didn’t Die, But Laura Collins And Valentin Cassadine Might

Fans are chattering over who Laura, Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom), Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart), and Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) are going to find Victor left behind when they land in Russia. Has anyone checked the extradition laws to see if they apply? Something tells us they certainly will be.

While we did see Victor’s apparently lifeless body in a body bag, he was carted off pretty quickly in Greenland and no one checked to make sure he wasn’t breathing. Is it possible that this was all a ruse and Victor is really alive, taunting his worst enemies into Russia where he can do away with them for good?

GH Spoilers – Tease Helena Cassadine May Be Alive

It’s also possible that Victor may not be working alone. Fans keep holding out hope that Helena Cassadine (Constance Towers) may have Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary) holed up somewhere, and this would be the perfect property for such.

But Tony Geary has made it clear time and time again that he’s not making any comeback to the soap anytime soon. We’ve heard that before though.

General Hospital Spoilers — If Another Cassadine Back?

It’s been a while since anyone has resurfaced on GH that allegedly died ages ago, but recent mention of Victor’s lethal pathogen that he created with Mikko Cassadine (John Colicos) has had fans wondering whether Mikkos could be the one who is biding his time in Russia.

Maybe it’s his turn to pick up where Victor left off in Greenland? Moreover, fans would love to see Stefan Cassadine (Stephen Nichols) back on the Port Charles screen. Do you think we’ll see a much more surprising Cassadine in Russia than Nikolas? Let us know your thoughts, and keep checking back with us for more GH news and spoilers.