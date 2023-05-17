GH Spoilers: Nina’s Plan Will Be Exposed, But Who Will Uncover The Truth?

General Hospital (GH) spoilers suggest that the truth will come out about Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) being the one who turned Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) and Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) in for insider trading, soon. Someone is bound to figure out that Reeves was behind it all, but who will be the one to nail Nina?

General Hospital Spoilers – Sonny Corinthos Uncovers The Truth

With Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) recently turning to Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy) to find out who was behind tipping the authorities about Darly, wouldn’t it be ironic if the mob boss was the one to figure out what his gal pal did?

While Carly is his ex, she’s still the mother of his children, and Sonnyt doesn’t want to see anything bad happen to her.

He’s bound and determined to protect her, and perhaps he figures that if he can find out who ratted them out, then maybe he can expel some revenge. But how will he feel if he learns his gal pal was behind things?

GH Spoilers – Ned Quartermaine Needs To Clear His Name

Then again, Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth) is desperate to clear his name. Everyone thinks that he’s the one that ratted Darly to SEC, including his wife, Olivia Quartermaine (Lisa LoCicero).

In order to save his marriage, he may cross lines left, right, and center to find out who was really involved in tipping the authorities.

Then again, Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliott) may also get involved. She has friends in high places and the power to get to the bottom of things.

Tracy likes to act tough, but she hates all the drama going on in the mansion, and as Ned pointed out during a recent scene, family backstabbing within ELQ is one thing, but the Qs always stick together.

Ned’s mom may want to help her son out in a pinch if not only for his marriage but for peace within ELQ to keep it moving forward.

GH Spoilers: Darly Is On The Case

While Darly initially thought Ned was the culprit, Drew is already having suspicions about this. Drew could look into it, and figure out Nina was behind the SEC tip; then again, Carly could stumble upon the information by pure coincidence.

Maybe she overhears Nina and Ava Jerome (Maura West) talking? Carly learning it was Nina behind things may create an interesting plot twist in this storyline, and give Ms. Spencer yet another advantage over Reeves.

While Willow Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen) is slowly opening up to her bio mom, if she learns what Reeves has done, all bets would be off.

Who will find out about Nina’s secret first? Take your guess in the comments section. Tune into GH regularly on ABC to watch the proverbial drama hit the fan and visit HH daily for the most recent General Hospital news and spoilers.