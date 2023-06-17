GH Spoilers Monday, June 19: Changes, Confusion, Conviction

General Hospital (GH) spoilers and updates for Monday, June 19 tease changes, confusion and conviction. Austin Gatlin-Holt (Roger Howarth) thinks it’s time for a change, Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth) is confused, and Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) expresses her conviction.

General Hospital Spoilers – Changes

Dr. Austin Gatlin-Holt (Roger Howarth) tells Ava Jerome (Maura West) it might be time for a new nanny. Ava and he are supposed to be getting inside intel on Sonny Corinthos’ (Maurice Benard) business; perhaps a new nanny for Avery Jerome-Corinthos (Ava and Grace Scarola) might be the answer. Of course, there is the problem of Avery and Donna Corinthos (Scarlett Spears) frequently being cared for together and at Carly Spencer’s (Laura Wright) house.

Austin and Ava could perhaps suggest that Ava take care of the girls more often-if not that, hire someone to double as nanny and spy. At least, it’s an interesting possibility.

GH Spoilers – Portia Robinson Has Questions

At the Metro Court pool, Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) has questions, she asks her brother Zeke Robinson (Gavin Houston) about Curtis Ashford’s (Donnell Turner) behavior. The two of them had been talking about Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) and his behavior and the subject had changed to Portia and Curtis. Zeke had said something about not liking Curtis’ behavior since he and Portia got married, almost letting a secret slip. He knows that Curtis and Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) shared a romantic moment that almost went further-will he tell?

General Hospital Spoilers – Trina Robinson And Curtis Ashford Connect

Also at the pool, Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) and Curtis connect as they have some refreshments together and talk. Curtis says boring progress is still progress, and they continue to connect. Curtis was touched at the photo frame she gave him that apparently she’d made as a child.

The newly revealed father and daughter will continue to connect and get to know each other better. Slowly but surely, they are forming a bond.

GH Spoilers – Brook Lynn Quartermaine Has A Demand

In Ned’s hospital room in the ICU of General Hospital, the Quartermaines were left reeling when Ned woke up and only remembers himself as Eddie Maine. Brook Lynn is firm as she tells someone they need to step up, possibly her grandmother Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) to run ELQ. It’s obvious Ned doesn’t remember his Ned self, only his rock and roll pseudonym Eddie Maine. He won’t be able to run ELQ as Eddie Maine, especially not as it is in 2023.

General Hospital Spoilers – Confusion

Ned continues being confused as in his Eddie Maine persona, he tells someone he doesn’t know what the hell they’re talking about. It’s possible Brook Lynn tried to set him straight about who he really is but what’s really troubling is that he doesn’t seem to know her or anyone else. Tracy and Olivia Quartermaine (Lisa LoCicero) are there too but he doesn’t acknowledge either of them or Brook Lynn.

He doesn’t seem to be confusing them with the past either, he’s not indicating he thinks Brook Lynn is her mother or anything like that. He simply doesn’t seem to know any of them or who they are.

GH Spoilers – Laura Collins Has Words With Dr. Austin Gatlin-Holt

Laura Collins (Genie Francis) has words with Austin, who is cautioning her about something. She’s disgusted as she asks if that’s his medical advice. Ava was concerned about Laura going to Chechnya to look for Nikolas Cassadine (Adam Huss) but Austin didn’t think she had to worry. Perhaps Austin is giving Laura a physical checkup ahead of the trip and has found some medical reason for her not to go? It’s obvious she’s not at all happy with what he’s suggesting!

General Hospital Spoilers – Conviction

Near the snack machines at GH, Nina expresses her conviction to Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). She says once you know, there’s no going back – having left her engagement ring in his penthouse, is she confessing? Ava had told Nina the only chance she had to keep Sonny is to tell him the truth-that she turned Carly and Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) in for insider trading.

But will Nina chicken out and talk about some other situation? And what will she answer him about the missing ring?

Be sure to catch up on everything happening with GH right now. Come back here often for General Hospital spoilers, news, and updates.