GH Spoilers: Mason Wants Sonny Dead — Will Ava Cross Her Baby Daddy?

General Hospital spoilers reveal Mason Gatlin (Nathanael Grey) wants Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) dead. Working for an unnamed and apparently dangerous mastermind who pulls Mason’s strings whenever they please, Austin Gatlin Holt (Roger Howarth) has already earned Ava Jerome (Maura West) not to even attempt going up against his cousin. Austin’s double life raises questions though.

The Hippocratic Oath is a solemn promise taken by physicians to do no harm and to uphold ethical standards in both their professional and personal lives. Yet, Austin seems to have ventured into murky waters outside of his medical practice. How can we trust a doctor who willingly taints his hands with the questionable behaviors of someone like Mason? As much as we want to believe that Austin is a good guy, his actions outside of the medical field make us question his judgment and sincerity.

General Hospital Spoilers — Ava Jerome Doesn’t Have Much Room To Negotiate

Austin has been unrelenting in his attempt to convince Ava she doesn’t hold any of the cards in this situation. In fact, he’s been such a bully about it that fans are starting to wonder if Austin isn’t Mason’s boss. He seems insistent that there is no way out of this except for complying with Mason’s demands. When Ava asked him why he ever cares about what happens to her, he hinted around to having developed a certain affection for her that he’s never shown any sign of until now. Unfortunately, flattery can get a guy anywhere and everywhere with Ava.

GH Spoilers – Hint She Could Play Hardball

Still, Ava is a woman with her own mind on the ABC soap opera. If she doesn’t want to do something, she’s not going to do it. So far, she doesn’t feel all that compelled to fall in line with what Mason is asking from her. After all, killing her daughter’s father is no small ask. It’s not actually what she wants for Avery, either, contrary to popular belief.

General Hospital spoilers show Ava knows Avery Corinthos (Grace Scarola) adores her daddy and she would never want to be the person who took that away from her. To make matters worse, she would never want Avery to learn that her mom was behind any of it. So she could stick to her guns, so to speak, and refuse Mason’s orders. But at what cost?

General Hospital Spoilers — Avery Corinthos Might Pay

If Ava doesn’t comply with what Mason is asking, then he’s probably going to strike back in a way she couldn’t possibly see coming. It wouldn’t be far outside of Mason’s wheelhouse to kidnap Avery. Honestly, the guy has already absconded with a corpse, or so Ava thinks.

What’s a little girl like Avery to him but collateral damage at worst and leverage at best? Mason might dream up a plan to kidnap Avery, but not just to wrack Ava with guilt and regret. Rather, his ransom could be requesting that Sonny turn himself in, or they’ll never see Avery again. Will Sonny comply, or will Ava gather the dirt necessary to put him away herself if it means getting her little girl back? Stay tuned for more GH news and spoilers just ahead.