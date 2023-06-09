GH Spoilers: Jordan Seeks Solace in Zeke’s Arms — Curtis Warns Him

General Hospital spoilers reveal Zeke Robinson’s (Gavin Houston) first night in town turned out to be a lot more eventful than he had anticipated. Zeke Robinson (Gavin Houston) had no idea his one-night affair with Jordan Ashford’s (Tanisha Harper) would cause such drama for the whole family.

Soon, Zeke will find out that Jordan is Curtis Ashford’s (Donnell Turner) ex-wife and that their tangled past is still very much a part of their present. When Jordan and Zeke decide to move on from their casual one-night stands to more serious relationships, tensions between them and Curtis are sure to rise, causing a major disturbance in Curtis’s and Portia Robinson’s (Brook Kerr) home. The real trouble will start brewing when they catch wind of what Zeke has been up to, and Curtis makes it clear he’s not okay with him dating his ex.

General Hospital Spoilers — Jordan Takes to Zeke

Jordan’s secrets are at risk of spilling out into the open as Zeke starts to piece together her past. It’s a precarious situation for her, but there is a chance that she can come out on top. If she leans into Zeke’s sense of pride and makes him feel like he’s helped her move on from her messy feelings over Curtis, maybe he’ll be more willing to keep her secret safe.

Jordan still has to deal with looming issues, even though Zeke is on her side. Curtis’ jealousy could become a major roadblock, especially if he can’t handle the thought of Jordan moving on. She might feel some obligation to consider Curtis’ feelings, but word on the street is Zeke is going to help her forget all about that.

The GH spoilers tease Portia, who wonders if there is someone else.

General Hospital Spoilers – Portia is patient. She really has. How much can you expect from a woman? Just being physically present in their home isn’t enough; Portia is going to need more from Curtis. Will Curtis ever be prepared to complete their marriage, or even consider adding more children to Portia’s family? She was expecting him to return home and continue their newly formed marriage.

But Curtis is going to be far too fixated on his ex-wife’s love life to pay any attention to his own. Curtis may not realize the effect his love for Jordan is having on his wife. Of course, Portia may not have any idea that it’s Jordan who is filling Curtis’ every thought, but it won’t stop her from asking who is.

General Hospital Spoilers — Curtis Warns His Brother-in-Law

Zeke told Portia when he arrived in town that he’d always be there for her. But that’s going to be hard for him to prove when he’s spending all of his time with Jordan. Curtis might use it to manipulate Zeke, by telling him to put an end with Jordan so that he could focus on his family. It’s all about Portia, right? Zeke may not see it that way, but he won’t be able to run to his sister with his concerns without proof of any wrongdoing either — and ratting Curtis out would get Jordan into just as much hot water. Curtis is about to have some awkward conversations. Stay tuned for more GH news and spoilers so you don’t miss a beat.