GH Spoilers Friday, June 30: Pressure’s On, Caught Off Guard, Unwelcome Visit

General Hospital (GH) spoilers and updates for Friday, June 30 tease the pressure’s on, someone’s caught off guard, and there’s an unwelcome visit. Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) pressures her mother, Hamilton Finn’s (Michael Easton) caught off guard, and Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) gets an unwelcome visit.

General Hospital Spoilers – Pressure’s On

After dropping by GH to check in on her mother, Trina found out from Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) that she and Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) are still in limbo. Trina asks her why she’s letting him off the hook so easily, presumably talking about Curtis-although when Portia confronted him it didn’t see like it. Trina knows about the kiss between Curtis and Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) and she didn’t like it and called out her newly revealed birth father.

It may be a while before they’re able to straighten things out and move on with each other, but for now it’s a test run. There is fault on both sides, after all.

GH Spoilers – Curtis Ashford Puts Two And Two Together

Elsewhere, Curtis puts two and two together as he confronts someone, telling them or him and them, we’re going to have a problem. It’s possible he could be talking to Portia’s brother, Zeke Robinson (Gavin Houston) because of his blabbing about Curtis and Jordan to Portia. But he could also have a problem with Zeke failing to get a good deal for his buddy Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) as his lawyer-although it wasn’t Zeke’s fault. Everyone was blindsided over the rulings of Judge Albert Kim (Kurt Yue) to reject Drew’s deal accepted by the Feds, and wanting to make Drew an example.

General Hospital Spoilers – Caught Off Guard

Finn is caught off guard when Violet Finn (Jophielle Love) wakes up and tells him Aunt Elizabeth Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst) can’t leave yet. Finn picks her up because Violet sees upset or afraid for Elizabeth to leave, after having been a pint size matchmaker. She got into her daddy’s phone and ordered pizza, cupcakes and a bouquet of pink flowers.

Finn had just told Elizabeth there needed to be more between them than Violet wanting them to be together before they start dating again. Could Violet be afraid she’ll lose Aunt Elizabeth and never see her again like what happened to her mother?

GH Spoilers – Zeke Robinson Seeks Out Jordan Ashford

Elsewhere, Zeke seeks out Jordan as he calls and asks if she’s free for dinner that night. After Zeke blabbed their personal business to his sister, her rival, he shouldn’t be surprised if it’s a hard pass! It will be interesting to see what Jordan has to say to him because she knows all about his big mouth. After finding out about him ratting her and Curtis out to Portia, Portia confronted Jordan.

General Hospital Spoilers – Unwelcome Advances

Meanwhile, in Ava Jerome’s (Maura West) place, Austin Gatlin-Holt (Roger Howarth) obviously has made an unwelcome advance when he grabbed her and kissed her passionately! Ava pushes him away with a grunt and there’s sure to be some choice words coming from her mouth. She asked him why he cared about her not getting killed and that passionate kiss seems to be the answer.

However, Ava doesn’t seem like she wants to rush into another relationship. Austin may well get another slap in the face.

GH Spoilers: Sasha Gilmore Is Candid With Sonny Corinthos

In Sonny Corinthos’ (Maurice Benard) penthouse, Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson) will be candid with Sonny. She asks Sonny what he wants to talk to her about, and Sonny tells her “her future”. Sonny may be finding out some things aren’t on the up and up about Sasha’s financial accounts.

Sasha will be candid with her responses and she’s adamant that she takes control of her life again. Nina Reeves, (Cynthia Watros) has perhaps been talking to Sonny about Sasha.

General Hospital Spoilers – Unwelcome Visitor

In Spencer’s bedroom at the Collins house, Spencer is shirtless and looks like he may have a razor as he shouts at Esmé Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) to get out! He had just came home from the Highsider’s Bar where he had a fight with Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) who punched him in the ribs. Spencer indeed looks like Dex might have cracked a rib because he’s all bruised up and swollen.

Esmé had come to his room earlier to see if he was all right and he didn’t appreciate the concern. Now she’s there again and he makes it crystal!

Be sure to catch up on everything happening with GH right now. Come back here often for General Hospital spoilers, news, and updates.