GH Spoilers for Wednesday, July 12, 2017: Cons, capers, and Champagne

General Hospital’s (GH) updates and spoilers for the 12th of July tease champagne, capers and cons. Cody Bell’s (Josh Kelly), Lucy Coe and Felicia Scorpio are on capers, while Gladys Corbin toasts champagne with Bonnie Burroughs.

General Hospital Spoilers Harrison Chase left flabbergasted

Harrison Chase, Josh Swickard’s character is shocked when Brook Lynn Quartermaine suggests Tracy Quartermaine could help (Jane Elliot). When he asks Brook Lynn, he is deadpan seriously. Chase doesn’t know that Tracy is the person who worked with the civilian board of review to have him reinstated in the Port Charles Police Department.

Brook Lynn hopes to keep it that way, as well as her having to be a corporate spy at Deception Cosmetics so Tracy won’t tell. Tracy, what is it that she wants to do more for Chase than just being a corporate spy?

GH Spoilers – Cons

At The Savoy, Cody tries to outwit Selina Wu (Lydia Look) by pulling somewhat of a con on her, which won’t be easy. Selina, who is looking serious and sceptical at the moment, tells him that she can understand his decision to leave. Cody is too knowledgeable about the game of poker and the players. How does Selina know that he won’t spill the information to someone, say the PCPD? Somehow it seems that Cody won’t be able to fool Selina and he could get himself into some major trouble.

General Hospital Spoilers – Willow Corinthos is finally home

Willow Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen) is finally home at the Quartermaine gatehouse, but she tells Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) the torture isn’t quite over. She’s still going to have to be very careful who she lets near her, and that means that her reunion with the children is not going to be easy. Wiley Corinthos’ (Viron weaver) crawling will make it difficult for her to control, while Amelia Corinthos’ (Bo Harrison), will want to hug and hold her.

At least they won’t have to look at her and her at them through windows and wear masks. It won’t be long until they’re able to be a touchy-feely family again though.

GH Spoilers : Capers

Lucy and Felicia are in Pine Valley, Pennsylvania on a caper to find out what Martin Grey’s (Michael E. Knight) connection to Pine Valley and $50,000 payments is. They’re in front of Attorney Jackson Montgomery’s (Walt Willey) office door as Lucy says to Felicia she hopes that they can find what Martin’s been hiding from her. There could be more deception surrounding “The Deceptor” than Lucy could ever dream of, since Martin avoids taking credit for any of the idea. Jackson Montgomery is the man they think will be able to solve this puzzle. He’s married to Erica Kane.

General Hospital Spoilers Champagne

Gladys appears to be toasting champagne as she hears a man’s voice (possibly Damon Montague, Darin Toonder). Gladys will be happy to hear him tell her her good fortune is not going anywhere. Montague had promised to clear her gambling debt, but there was an unavoidable cost.

Gladys had to pay a certain price in order to maintain Sasha Gilmore’s (Sofia Mattsson), so that Gladys could access her money without restriction. To that end, “Doctor” Montague prescribed Sasha some more pills.

GH Spoilers – Sasha Gilmore is reinvented

Meanwhile, Sasha is excited, holding up dresses in front of a mirror and telling her reflection “This is Sasha 2.0” She has waited a long time to be able to reinvent herself as a new and stronger Sasha who has what it takes. No more weak and grieving Sasha, she’s ready to move forward in her life. If only she knew the two people she’s counting on to help her with that transformation are betting on her failure and contributing to it!

Check back often to see what’s new with GH. General Hospital updates, spoilers and news are posted here frequently.