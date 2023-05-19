GH Spoilers for Friday, 19 May: Taking Control, Relevant Questions, Bold Movements

General Hospital (GH), spoilers, and news for May 19, tease bold moves, taking control, and pertinent questions! Sasha Gilmore’s (Sofia Mattsson) taking charge of her life again, Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) asks pertinent questions, and Gladys Corbin (Bonnie Burroughs) makes bold moves!

General Hospital Spoilers – Taking Charge

Sasha updates her former fake mom Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) on what’s going on in her life-she happily proclaims she’s taking charge of her life again. She’s ready to end the guardianship that Brando Corbin (Johnny Wactor) started and Gladys took over and handle her own decisions and money. Nina appears proud of Sasha for surviving the best-or is it the worst-efforts by Haven DeHavilland to derail her in order to get ratings.

Sasha still doesn’t know about Cody Bell’s (Josh Kelly) backstage rescue, where he threatened to streak across the TV set on live TV! It may have gotten them ratings, but probably kicked off of the shopping network-they don’t sell “those kind” of products!

GH Spoilers – Scott Baldwin’s Surprise

Scott Baldwin (Kin Shriner) has cornered Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) at Kelly’s, trying to win her back. She shuts her eyes but it doesn’t look like it’s out of anticipation, it seems to be more out of frustration. Scott has some kind of surprise for her and tells her he doesn’t want to ruin it. He probably shouldn’t say anything about suing the WSB to make up for his calling the drone strike that almost took her and many others out. Once it could be diverted it got rid of Victor Cassadine(Charles Shaughnessy), Spencer Cassadine(Nicholas Alexander Chavez), barely making it out The HauntedStar alive!

General Hospital Spoilers – Surprise Interrupted?

Cody also meets with Scott and he may interrupt Scott and Liesl at Kelly’s as he tells someone “maybe we can do something about that”. He and Cody had previously discussed suing the WSB over the destruction of the Ice Princess necklace, which had been worn by Dominique Stanton (Shell Danielson) Cody’s mother. Cesar (Anders Hove), it seems, stole the necklace from Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) after Peter August (Wes Ramsey), left it with Britt. The Haunted Star was bombed and the necklace sunk to the bottom. They must pay Serena Baldwin and Cody Baldwin damages. Cody will have to inherit this necklace from Chip Lucia, who stole it before Faison.

GH Spoilers – Pertinent Questions

Dante asks Michael Corinthos, played by Chad Duell, some important questions at General Hospital about Michael’s decision to give up on his vendetta towards Sonny Corinthos. (Maurice Benard). Dante wonders whether Willow Corinthos Katelyn MacMullen wants this or if it is something he desires. Michael had invited Sonny to their wedding and didn’t turn him away from his grandchildren, although Nina wasn’t invited. Willow was aware of the vendetta against the Feds as well as the plans to hand over their assets. She talked Sonny out.

General Hospital Spoilers – Bold Moves

Gladys makes a bold move and struts into Pozzulo’s and tells Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) and one of Sonny’s bodyguards to take a number, it’s family first and she’s seeing Sonny. She’s on her first day as Selina Wu’s (Lydia Look) “spy” on Sonny and she’s likely being set up.

The spy job is an “in kind” payment to Selina for all the money she owes her. She might be so busy spying that she won’t be able to get into Sasha’s accounts as a backup!

GH Spoilers – Josslyn Jacks Has A Request For Sonny Corinthos

Well, someone who Sonny also considers family is ahead of Gladys, and that’s Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) who has a request for Sonny. Apparently Sonny has given Josslyn an offer of some sort and she tells him she’s about to take him up on it. Josslyn didn’t want Dex to leave town and didn’t want to break up with him, but didn’t want him to keep working for the mob with Sonny either. Sonny must be giving her some kind of viable option so the two star-crossed lovers don’t have to break up.

General Hospital Spoilers – Marcus Taggert Advises Portia Robinson

At GH Marcus Taggert (Réal Andrews) advises Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) after he, Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) and Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) got their DNA test done. Portia complains to Taggert about Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) doing something on purpose-she could be talking about something happening when Trina was captive on the Haunted Star; she’d tried to interfere. Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) had some words with the Greenland-bound rescue crew, thinking she held the primary jurisdiction.

But that’s nothing compared to her doing something on purpose at The Savoy, where she went looking for Curtis, who asked if he’d made a mistake doing the DNA test. Little does she know that Jordan’s making sure Curtis doesn’t return to Portia!

GH Spoilers – Pretty Plotter

Jordan had forced Curtis to kiss him passionately by gazing in his eyes and pinching his hand, just like a beautiful plotter. Curtis, Jordan and Portia seem to ignore his marriage with Portia in order to indulge their passionate love for each other. Curtis’s past love for Jordan is evident as he tells his girlfriend “come on, let’s get out of here”.

If Jordan and Curtis get married, could this be the beginning of Taggert’s and Portia’s remarriage after so many decades? Curtis is more supportive of Trina and Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) and maybe that would give him an edge if he didn’t go through with cheating on her mom!

