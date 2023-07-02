GH Spoilers: Esme Grows Green With Envy Over Spencer’s Love For Trina

General Hospital (GH), spoilers reveal that Laura Collins (Genie France) and Kevin Collins(Jon Lindstrom) are now in Russia. Spencer Cassadine, (Nicholas Alexander Chavez), is at home with Esme Prince, (Avery Kristen Pohl). Sort of. Martin ‘Marty’ Grey (Michael E. Knight) is there to watch over them but he’s probably not expecting what is in store while Laura is gone.

Esme or Spencer, in truth, aren’t. Esme felt jealous because she was surprised when Trina, played by Tabyana Ali, visited Spencer. Esme was taken aback by these feelings. She normally feels only annoyance, and dislike for Spencer. Why was she eager to see Trina leave?

General Hospital Spoilers — Trina Robinson And Spencer Cassadine Finally Get Time Together

Trina’s last visit was cut short when baby Ace Cassadine (Jay and Joey Clay) was restless and Esme couldn’t get him to sleep. Feeling pushed out of the conversation and unwelcome, Trina saw her way to the door despite Spencer‘s urging her to stay. Training made it clear that Spencer, Esme and their children were a more cohesive family than Trina had ever imagined. This might change the dynamic about moving forward but Trina isn’t throwing in the towel just yet. Spencer will soon be able to spend time with Trina.

GH Spoilers – Leak Esme Prince Butts In Every Chance She Gets

Esme will interrupt any attempts by Spencer and Trina to spend some time together. She’s going to be relying on Spencer more than ever while Laura is away to help her with Ace. He’s more than qualified to do so, even though Esme continues to assert that she is the primary and superior parent in the situation. Esme will often interrupt Spencer and Trina’s time to relax and connect every few minutes. Where is Ace’s Binky? Where’s the diaper bag, Ace? What is the location of his diaper bag? Favorite stuffed animal What do you think?

General Hospital Spoilers — Ace Cassadine Becomes The Biggest Tool Is Esme Prince’s Arsenal

Ace will slowly, without anyone noticing, become a mere tool used to sway Spencer from Trina. It won’t take long for Spencer to catch on to this, but it’s also not going to make any sense to him that Esme doesn’t want Trina around. Spencer might think Esme has something against Trina because she is reminiscing about the past. In reality, all that Esme holds against Trina is that she is holding the spot of Spencer‘s girlfriend. Are you trying to clean up the title for yourself, Ms. Does Ms. Watch for more details and spoilers on GH.