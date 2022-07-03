GH Spoilers! An Explosive Cassadine Conflict!

General Hospital (GH), spoilers, updates and teasers hint that there will be a Cassadine confrontation on upcoming episodes of GH when Victor Cassadine(Charles Shaughnessy), confronts Anna Devane (“Finola Hughes”).

General Hospital Spoilers – Victor Cassadine Is Trying To Use Valentin Cassadine For His Soldier

Basically, what Victor is trying to do with Valentin is use him for his soldier – the thing he couldn’t do with Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison)! Victor is now giving up trying to program anyone after the secrets of cards were revealed by Wes Ramsey (Steve Burton) and Jason Morgan(Steve Burton). But he has been somewhat successful in forcing Valentin to do certain things – but there are a couple that Valentin won’t do and hasn’t done.

Valentin’s framing Jennifer Smith (Holly Gagnier) for stealing the Ice Princess may be one of them that he did but the Ice Princess went to the WSB instead of Victor. Victor clearly created the murder of Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary) to retrieve the Ice Princess but Valentin knew what it could do and couldn’t let it get to Victor!

GH Spoilers – Anna Devane Gets Too Nosy And Asks Too Many Questions

Victor overhears Anna on the phone being too nosy and asking too many questions – she is suspicious of the months that Valentin spent recuperating in a clinic. He is curious to learn why Anna is looking into his son, even though he believes they are romantically involved. He regards Anna as an outstanding investigator. He would also know her WSB records, having been a spy chief twelve years ago. Anna became Port Charles Police Chief around the same time, and briefly had a relationship with Luke. Victor and Anna engage in a kind of cat and mouse game as they interrogate each others, sharing a lot spy experience.

General Hospital Spoilers – Anna Devane Asks Victor Cassadine Some Pointed Questions

It would be reasonable to expect that a father would question a girlfriend about her intentions for her son. However, turnabout is fair play. The question is also asked about boyfriends and girlfriends. Victor dances around Anna while Anna asks Victor questions about Valentin’s intentions. As they play interrogation games with each other, neither Victor nor Anna give up any information.

Anna and Victor both have their theories about each others and operate in a similar way to chess players who plan which moves to make next. She can’t completely figure out the puzzle of what Victor is doing with Valentin and he can’t understand why she’s investigating him!

GH Spoilers – Valentin Cassadine Refuses To Neutralize Laura Collins

Victor assigned Valentin one task: to neutralize Laura Collins (Genie Frey), whom he regards as a real threat to his freedom. In handcuffs, Victor left Cassadine Island. He was able to make a deal with Valentin for his freedom in exchange of certain information. She could then reverse the agreement! Victor is upset and angry when Valentin tells Victor he “failed”Laura was removed as an obstacle. Victor learns something new about his son, namely that Valentin has a moral compass. Victor is aware that there are limits to what Valentin can do for him.

Keep up with the latest Everything is possible with GHYou can do it right now. Keep checking this site often for General Hospital spoilers and news.