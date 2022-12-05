Gets four National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards

earned four top prizes at the L.A. Press Club’s National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards, held Sunday night at the Sheraton Universal Hotel.

Film reporter Drew Taylor and editor in chief Sharon Waxman shared the trophy in the Online Hard News – Film category for “Disney Imagineers Demand Halt of Mass Move to Florida After ’Don’t Say Gay’ Blow-Up (Exclusive)” — which judges called “a compelling article about how employees at one entertainment company responded with a backlash on one of the divisive cultural issues.”

Steve Pond, ’s executive editor for awards, won for his online film feature “How Questlove Learned to Stop His ‘Reluctant-Leader Shtick’ for ‘Summer of Soul.’”

Tim Baysinger won the film business award for his story “How Disney’s Kareem Daniel Became the Most Powerful Figure in Hollywood You’ve Never Heard Of” Brendan Katz was second “How Hollywood May Be Sabotaging Profits With New Push to Pay Talent Upfront | Charts.”

Jill Greenberg was the winner in Portrait Photo. “Pose” Star MJ Rodrigo, who was praised highly by the judges “Using stunning colors in portraits of actress MJ Rodriquez, Jill Greenberg gives her an otherworldly look that is sensual and greatly compelling.”

Corina Marie received second place for her Feature Photo of the Day “Ted Lasso” cast, while Ian Spanier’s News Photo of homeless musician Paul Jacobsen earned second place. ’s creative director Ada Guerin and photo editor Tatiana Leiva, along with designer Chris Smith and photographer Corina Marie, picked up third place in Best Cover Art for magazine issue “Emmy: The Race Begins.”

Brian Welk was second in his category “Spotlight on Deaf Actors” Series in the Diversity in the Film Industry Category

’s “How I Did It” Sharon Waxman and Jennifer Laski supervised video series to win second place in video soft news feature television/film. “How ‘King Richard’ Composer Synced a Piano Note With a Tennis Shot.”

“The Wrap-Up” Sharon Waxman hosted podcast and Daniel Goldblatt hosted it. They won the second and third places in Audio Hard News Features. “Legal Experts Break Down the Britney Spears Conservatorship” And “Examining The ‘Rust” Hollywood and Tragedy: Its Effect on Hollywood.” Waxman also earned second place for her WaxWord column “Inside Hollywood: How the Bob Iger-Bob Chapek Rift Led to the ScarJo Blunder.”

For the feature on online television, Diane Haithman was a veteran journalist who won two third place prizes. “ ‘The Next Ted Lasso’: After Year in Pandemic, Hollywood Dumps Edgy for ‘Uplifting’ Projects” And for TV/streaming soft-news story “Domestic Workers Call for Hollywood to Clean Up Its Act Depicting Their Lives on Screen.”

The Humor Writing category awarded Benjamin Svetkey, Editor in Large, third place. “That Time I Hid From William Hurt on the Set of ‘Lost in Space’ – and How He Got All ‘Wiggy.’”

’s Lindsey Ellefson and executive editor Thom Geier earned second place in the Best Headline competition for “Rachel Mad-Dough: Is MSNBC Host Worth $30 Million a Year Without a Nightly Show?”