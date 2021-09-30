Get your kids to eat their greens with family-friendly veggie recipes

STRUGGLING to get your kids to eat their greens? This week we discussed how children are happier when they eat five portions of fruit or veg per day.

According to a University of East Anglia study, children who have enough vitamins and minerals are more likely to be happy.

6 Studies show kids are happier when they get their five a day Credit: Shutterstock

That’s all well and good but how do you actually get kids to eat what you put on their plate?

Children’s cookery book author Annabel Karmel says: “If your kids turn their noses up at healthy eating, you are by no means alone.

“Luckily there are a few tricks to get them to eat those essential vitamins and minerals at every meal.”

She shares her top recipes, which include bolognese and delicious wraps.

6 Annabel Karmel’s children’s cookbook is available to pre-order Credit: Welbeck Publishing

Tomato and vegetable soup

DID you know that superheroes love soup? They’d especially love this recipe, as it’s super-charged with veggies and blended into a smooth bowl of power-packed goodness!

(Serves 4)

6 This veggie soup is a smooth bowl of power-packed goodness Credit: Hasselblad H6D

You need:

1 tbsp olive oil

1 large onion, peeled and roughly chopped

1 stick celery, roughly chopped

1 red pepper, deseeded and roughly chopped

2 small carrots, peeled and thinly sliced

100g butternut squash, peeled and diced

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 tsp chopped thyme

1 tbsp tomato puree

1x400g tin chopped tomatoes

450ml vegetable or chicken stock

2 tbsp chopped basil (optional)

2 tbsp creme fraiche

Pinch of sugar

Method:

Place the oil in a saucepan over a medium heat. Fry the vegetables for 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Stir in the tomato puree, garlic, and thyme. Fry for another ten seconds. Stir in the chopped tomatoes and the stock. Season with salt and pepper. Reduce heat to low, cover the pot with a lid, and let it simmer for about 15-20 minutes or until the vegetables are tender. Mix in the basil if desired and the crème fraiche. Use a stick blender to blend the sugar into the sauce. Serve in large bowls. You can make your own superhero mask with grated cheese, circles of toast, and black olives as eyes.

Vroom vroom Bolognese

AFTER a busy day, this is the perfect way to recharge your batteries. Plus it’s packed with lots of good-for-you veggies. Get ready. Get ready. Get ready.

(Serves 6)

6 Recharge your batteries with this brilliant Bolognese Credit: Hasselblad H6D

You need:

1 tbsp olive oil

1 small onion, peeled and finely chopped

1 small leek, trimmed and thinly sliced

½ stick celery, diced

½ small red pepper, deseeded and diced

1 small carrot, peeled and grated

50g mushrooms, diced

½ apple, peeled, cored and grated

1 clove garlic, peeled and crushed

1x400g tin chopped tomatoes

450g minced beef

4 tbsp tomato puree

2 tbsp ketchup

250ml beef stock

½ tsp dried oregano

1 tbsp grated Parmesan

Small handful of fresh basil leaves

Method:

Place the oil in a large frying pan over a medium heat. Stir in the apple and vegetables. Fry for ten minutes. Stir in the garlic, and fry for ten second. Transfer the mixture into a blender. Add chopped tomatoes. Pulse until smooth. Set aside. Place the minced meat in a fryingpan and heat on medium-high heat. Cook for four minutes. Break up the mince with your wooden spoon. The tomato sauce and the vegetable sauce should be placed in a pan along with the mince. Next, add the tomato purée, tomato ketchup and stock. Let the sauce simmer for about 40 to 45 minutes or until it thickens. Salt and pepper to taste. Serve with spaghetti and sprinkled Parmesan and fresh basil leaves.

Owl porridge

HAVE a hoot making this wise little owl. Warm porridge makes a wonderful way to start the morning and will keep you satisfied for the rest of the day.

This easy recipe is complete with a twittwoo.

(Serves 1)

6 Start the day right with a warm bowl of healthy porridge Credit: Hasselblad H6D

You need:

45g porridge oats

275ml milk of choice

1 small banana, mashed

½ tsp vanilla extract

2 tsp unsweetened desiccated coconut (optional)

To decorate:

4 strawberries, sliced

½ banana, sliced

2 blueberries

½ mango, sliced

Method:

Measure the oats and milk into a saucepan. Bring to a boil on medium heat, stirring constantly. Stir in the vanilla extract, coconut and banana. Continue stirring until porridge is thickened and oats are tender. This should take around five minutes. Put the mixture in a bowl. Add the fruit to garnish the top.

That’s a wrap

STEP aside soggy sarnies – there’s a new lunchbox staple in town! My mini wraps are super-fun to fill and eat, and once you’ve tried these fab ideas, you can mix and match your own ingredients.

(Makes 2 wraps)

6 Mini wraps are super-fun to fill and eat Credit: Hasselblad H6D

You need:

For a tuna and sweetcorn filling:

110g tuna in sunflower oil, drained, mixed with 50g of tinned sweetcorn and 2 tbsp mayonnaise

2 spring onions, sliced

1 small carrot, peeled and grated

For a chicken, pesto and tomato filling:

100g cooked chicken mixed with 2 tbsp mayonnaise

1 tbsp pesto

Handful of shredded lettuce

½ small avocado, diced

5 cherry tomatoes, quartered

Method:

Warm the wraps in a dry frying pan over a medium heat, or for a few seconds in a microwave. Spread the filling evenly on the wraps. To serve, roll up tightly and cut in half.