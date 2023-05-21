Get TV Girl tickets in advance for the 2023 “Grapes On The Vine” tour

TV Girl are hitting the road this year in support of their upcoming album – find out about accessing the Spotify presale, tickets and more about the 2023 tour.

TV Girl, a West Coast-based indie rock band, is set to release its fifth studio album this year. Grapes Upon The Vine will be TV Girl’s first album since five years. The Night in Question is their latest offering. Released in 2020, it’s a collection of French Exit 2014 outtakes.

There will be a long line of TV Girl’s fans waiting to buy tickets. With the release of new music and an announcement that a tour is starting in the fall, the demand for tickets should increase. Here’s what you need to know about the tour.

What is TV Girl Spotify’s presale code

The first presale for TV Girl’s upcoming tour is the Spotify presale, starting Wednesday, May 17 at 10am local time. It will last until Thursday May 18, 10pm again local time.

An access code was emailed out to Spotify users who were among TV Girl’s top fans.

The code reported is GRAPES Use the code to unlock early access tickets.

TV Girl Live Nation presale confirmed

Live Nation is also holding their presale at the same time. It will also run from Wednesday 17th May at 10am local, until Thursday evening.

Registered fans will receive a code via text message on the day before the Live Nation pre-sale. The code can be used ICONIC Live Nation Presale Tickets are now available.

Tickets for the general sale will be available on Friday May 19, at 10:00 local time.

TV Girl is touring North America.

TV Girl’s tour will run from September until December.

TV Girl has several scheduled dates in Europe, while the Grapes On The Vine Tour is taking place across North America. The band will be taking on the UK’s festival scene, performing at Reading & Leeds festival in August, as well as dates in Manchester, UK.

The North American tour dates are listed below: