Get the highly-anticipated sequel to the popular 87-rated game for free on mobile – don’t miss out!

New Plants vs Zombies 3 Release: Welcome to Zomburbia and Gameplay Details

A RECENT announcement has mobile gamers excited as a popular series sees its return. Coming to both iOS and Android, not only is the series making a comeback, but it will be free to play.

The Classic Tower Defense Players Have Been Waiting For

Plants vs Zombies was a smash hit when it was first released back in 2009. It’s a tower defense game where players place various types of plants in their garden to fight off incoming zombies. As the levels progress, players can grab even more ferocious plants, but the zombies will become faster and stronger too.

The Return to Classic Gameplay and New Mechanics

The sequels and spin-offs that followed the original game weren’t nearly as successful, and fans have been worried the classic tower defense formula would never make a comeback. Luckily, those fears have been quashed as Plants vs Zombies 3: Welcome to Zomburbia was recently announced. The third entry in the series will not only return to the classic style of gameplay but will also be free to play. While it will contain in-app purchases – also known as microtransactions – these will reportedly be completely optional.

The Excitement for the Return of Original Gameplay

Plants vs Zombies 3 has soft-launched today, exclusively for users in the UK, Netherlands, Australia, and the Philippines. Other regions will have to wait about a year before it is released, but there are plans for it to launch eventually. Long-term fans of the series are especially hyped to have the original gameplay back.

Conclusion

The return of the classic gameplay will be a treat for enthusiasts of the series. The fact that the game will be free to play with optional in-app purchases adds to the excitement. With the soft launch in several regions, the anticipation for Plants vs Zombies 3: Welcome to Zomburbia continues to build. For more gaming tips and tricks, check out GLHF.