Get the Full Story: Family Receives Son’s Ashes and Formal Certificate of Death

Man Pronounced Dead Comes Back From the Dead Shocking Family and Medical Community

A grieving family was left in disbelief as they held a formal death certificate and an urn containing what they believed to be their son’s ashes. The somber atmosphere took an unexpected twist when, in a stunning revelation, the family soon uncovered that their supposedly departed loved one was, against all odds, alive and well.

The Shocking Revelation

In a bewildering turn of events, Tyler Chase, a man from Oregon, Portland, who had been officially pronounced dead by a Multnomah County Medical Examiner on September 11, 2023, was later found to be alive and well. The family, already grappling with the loss of Chase’s mother in 2020, received the shocking news of his supposed demise, accompanied by a death certificate attributing the cause to a drug overdose.

Tyler Chase’s Cousin Speaks Up

Expressing the family’s grief, Chase’s cousin, Latasha Rosales, shared on social media, “My heart is so heavy today, rest in peace baby cousin Tyler,” upon learning of his alleged passing. The body was cremated on October 1, 2023, and the ashes, believed to be Chase’s, were collected by the family.

The Dilemma

On December 19, 2023, a startling revelation unfolded when the medical examiner’s office admitted to a grievous mistake, acknowledging that the cremated remains and ashes did not belong to Chase. The shocking discovery prompted a Facetime call between Chase and his cousin, affirming his existence.

County’s Statement: Admission of Error

Acknowledging a critical error, a spokesperson for the Multnomah County Medical Examiner disclosed that a mistake occurred in September 2023 when the 23-year-old Portland resident was erroneously declared dead from a drug overdose. The startling disclosure of Chase being alive and well prompted his family to contact a local media outlet, eager to share the remarkable story.

Chase’s Thoughts about the Experience

Describing the disconcerting interaction with the Department of Human Services (DHS), Chase mentioned that they requested him to input his social security and other details, “They were like, ‘Alright, we’ll see if we can help you fix this.'”

The Medical Examiner’s Office’s Response

The Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office opted not to disclose the name of the deceased man mistakenly identified as Chase. Instead, a spokesperson for the office shared a statement expressing regret for the misidentification due to the deceased person having Mr. Chase’s wallet and his official temporary Oregon driver’s license.

The Policy Change

According to the statement, the medical examiner’s office acknowledged the need for changes following the confusion Chase and his family experienced. The office had launched a comprehensive review to identify any gaps in current practices and was working to implement an institutional change.

