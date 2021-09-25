Get Paramount Plus & Showtime for $10

There are now so many streaming services that the average person would never consider subscribing to all of them. Therefore, it’s no surprise that some of the streaming services are sweetening the deal to attract new subscribers. Paramount Plus and Showtime joined forces to offer a bundle that includes both streaming services.

You can subscribe to Paramount Plus or Showtime for $9.99 per month, but only for a short time. The Essential Plan has limited ads, but you’ll be saving $5.99 a month by bundling. If you don’t want ads, the Premium Plan costs $12.99 a month, which is $7.99 cheaper than subscribing to both of the services separately. You can also access local news stations, and download your shows for offline viewing.

How to get the Paramount Plus + Showtime bundle

ViacomCBS, which owns both Paramount and Showtime, says that these introductory rates will only be available until October 20th. If you want to lock in the lower rate, you’ll need to act fast. You can do so by going to the Paramount Plus plans page, and selecting “GET IT NOW” at the bottom of the page. This will change the Showtime bundles available plans. It’s easy to tell if you’re paying for a bundle or not because the bundles each say “+ SHOWTIME” on them.

These are truly competitive prices, even at $12.99 per month for the ad free plans. HBO Max is more popular than Showtime. However, you can still get an ad free subscription to HBO Max for $14.99. Some of the best current Showtime programming includes shows like Billions, The Chi, The L Word: Generation Q, American Rust, and the upcoming Dexter reboot/sequel, New Blood.

Paramount Plus offers original programming but the true draw is the extensive library of CBS, Nickelodeon and Paramount Network content. Everything from All That to Chappelle’s Show to Cheers to AFC Champions League is available.

This offer will lock you in to the bundle price until your subscription expires or ViacomCBS increases the price of the service. ViacomCBS does not know what will happen to bundle price after October 20th. However, it is almost certain that it will increase. This bundle may be worth looking at if you have an interest.