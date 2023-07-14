Get cheap entry for kids to attractions and theme parks during the Summer holidays

Families can save money on theme parks and other attractions by visiting a UK-based restaurant this summer.

Parents will look for cheap ways to keep their children entertained during the summer break.

2 This pass provides discounted admission to theme parks and attractions Credit: Getty

You can sign up at the Database Hungry Horse online.

Kids Pass has joined forces with the restaurant chain to offer three-months free membership to anyone joining their mailing list.

The pass is open to any new sign ups and offers 1000’s of discounts on a variety of family activities, including theme parks, cinemas, aquariums and other attractions.

The pass offers up to 57 percent off tickets to theme parks for children, as well as 50 percent off of days out. There are even meals included.

Normally, it would cost £3.99 a month per person, making the Hungry Horse offer a saving of £11.97.

The offer went live on June 29 and is available until September 3.

Those signing up receive a coupon that gives them a 3 month Kids Pass membership.

This voucher is only available for new email subscribers and must be used by the 3rd of October.

The vouchers will be given to the first 500,000 people who sign up. After that point, the window for free membership will be closed.

The promotion is only open to UK residents aged 18+ and is limited to one code per email and person.

Sarah Williams, senior marketing manager for Hungry Horse, said: “The school summer holidays are the perfect time for making memories as a family and what better way to do that than to enjoy the endless variety of activities and attractions available around the country together.

“Keeping your kids entertained throughout the six week holidays is no easy feat and can certainly be expensive.

“We’re delighted to partner with Kids Pass to offer families the chance to make significant savings and really make the most of their summer break together.”

Michael Kilmartin, Partnership Director of Kids Pass, said: “We are excited to collaborate with Hungry Horse to offer families a fantastic opportunity to save money and enjoy quality time together this summer.

“Through this partnership, we aim to create unforgettable experiences for families across the country, making it easier and more affordable for them to create lasting memories and have fun.”

