Germans flood to Berlin train station in order to offer Ukrainian refugees places for staying in moving viral video

Over the last week, there has been a lot of footage from Ukraine. Most of it is quite frightening. However, a new clip of Ukrainian refugees arriving in Berlin is enough to restore anyone’s faith in humanity.

The new video shows thousands in Germany’s capital city waiting at the train station to offer a room for people fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.

The viral footage taken from Reuters was shared on social media by Political Scientist Marcel Dirsus, and it’s the most heartwarming thing you’ll see today.

“Thousands of people in Berlin have gone to the central train station to offer fleeing Ukrainians a place to stay. Really moving,” Dirsus’s caption read.

After having been offered a safe place for them to stay, the footage shows them breaking down and hugging strangers.

“On the right side there are thousands of people from Berlin offering [a] place to stay,”The video features a woman speaking. “This is absolutely incredible. You just enter the building and there are thousands of people supporting [them].

“They have sayings on the papers in Ukrainian, in English and in Russian.”

Another woman who was forced from Ukraine to flee says: “I was very scared and I had to get out from this hell. Now I am here, I hope I am in a safe place.”

A man also details his experiences evacuating the country, saying: “The situation was very difficult because they were only evacuating women and children, so me as a man was not allowed to enter the train or the bus. I had to walk about 30km on foot to access the border with a temperature of minus three degrees, so it was really horrible.”

