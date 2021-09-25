German shepherd’s gentle reaction to cat wanting a cuddle melts hearts

A loving German shepherd dog caught on video having a cuddle with a cat has left viewers feeling smitten.

In the clip, uploaded on TikTok by the dog’s owner @whiskygamin, Whisky the Alsation is lying down on the floor with his front legs stretched out when a white and tabby cat appears on his left.

Gamin, a cat called Gamin, comes over to Whisky the Alsation and then falls on its side, landing perfectly between his front paws.

The video was uploaded on September 22 and since then has been watched more than 2.8 million times and received 300,000 “likes” and thousands of adoring comments.

One said: “So adorable, obviously not the first time. They look like best buds.”

A second user commented: “The cat even knows the best way to make self comfortable.”

A fourth user shared: “My dog and cat used to lay all over each other the minute they see us watching them they jump up and go different directions.”

Whisky and Gamin’s owner said the pair, both males, were best friends and cuddled “every day”, with another viewer correctly guessing it was part of their “normal routine”.

