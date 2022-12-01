Gerard Butler Actioner ‘Plane’ Lionsgate Moving Earlier in January

Lionsgate has extended the release date of its Gerard Butler-led action thriller Plane By two weeks. Now, the film originally set for January 27, 2023 will open widely on the 13th.

While the upcoming flick directed by Jean-François Richet (Precinct 13 Assault) was previously set to open against Vertical Entertainment’s Maybe., Universal Picture’s Distant and IFC Films’ Worlds Apart with Bob Odenkirk, it will now contend on its opening weekend with Warner Bros.’ House Party reboot, Columbia Pictures’ Otto, the Man Who Called Himself a Man starring Tom Hanks and Samuel Goldwyn Films’ The Devil Conspiracy.

Plane follows the pilot Brodie Torrance (Butler), who saves his passengers from a lightning strike by making a risky landing on a war-torn island – only to find that surviving the landing was just the beginning. Louis Gaspare (Mike Colter), an FBI-transported accused killer, is the only one Torrance can count upon for assistance when most of his passengers become hostages by rebels. In order to rescue the passengers, Torrance will need Gaspare’s help, and will learn there’s more to Gaspare than meets the eye.

Starring also: Daniella Pineda and Kelly Gale. Yoson An, Remi Adeleke, Haleigh Hickking, Lilly Krug. Oliver Trevena. Evan Dane Taylor. Claro de los Reyes. Tony Goldwyn. Paul Ben-Victor. Plane Charles Cumming and J.P. Davis wrote this story from a Cumming story. Pic’s producers are Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian, Marc Butan, Butler and Alan Siegel.

Lionsgate will also release other titles Jesus Revolution (February 24), John Wick: Chapter 4 The Judy Blume film adaptation was released on March 24th. Is God there? It’s Me, Margaret (April 28).