Georgia Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene Confuses The Gestapo With Gazpacho

By Tom O'Brien
You say potato. I say po-tahto. You say gazpacho. I say Gestapo.

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene probably wishes she could call the whole thing off, as the song goes, thanks to her awful gaffe Wednesday. In an interview on One America News, the controversial congressperson mixed up the chilled tomato soup with the Nazi secret police.

It quickly became raw meat to the Twitterverse.

Greene intended to slam the House Select Committee’s ongoing investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol uprising. She ranted against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her “gazpacho police.”

“Not only do we have the DC jail, which is the DC gulag,” Greene said to OAN. “But now we have Nancy Pelosi’s gazpacho police spying on members of Congress, spying on the legislative work that we do, spying on our staffs, and spying on American citizens that want to come talk to their representatives.”

Greene spokesman Nick Dyer passed on the following statement from the congresswoman: “No soup for those who illegally spy on Members of Congress, but they will be thrown in the goulash.”

Some Twitter reactions:

