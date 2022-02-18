Georgia Gov Candidate Roasted for Jesus, Guns, Babies Campaign Bus

Kandiss Taylor, a conservative running for governor in Georgia, has hit the road in a new campaign bus. And people are certainly surprised by how it lays out her platform points.

In a photo posted to her Twitter on Thursday, Taylor debuted her campaign ride, which bears a picture of her on the side, flanked by her bulleted platform points: “Jesus, Guns, Babies.” None of the points has additional descriptors or explanations.

“WHO’S THAT COMIN’ DOWN THE TRACK? A BIG MACHINE THATS RED AND BLACK… AINT NOTHIN’ FINER IN THE LAND, THAN A CONSERVATIVE KANDISS TAYLOR FAN!!!!” Taylor captioned the tweet.

*Tour schedule is posted on website!* pic.twitter.com/QsxjNw4qeG — Kandiss Taylor (@KandissTaylor) February 17, 2022

Within hours, the topics were trending on Twitter. For one user, it was reminiscent of Bill Hader’s beloved “SNL” character, Stefon. “Jesus Guns Babies is the hottest new club!” one person joked, accompanying the tweet with a gif of the Weekend Update staple.

One user thought that the phrase reads more like a game. “Is Jesus Guns Babies the GOP’s new version of Rock Paper Scissors?” they tweeted.

Others poked fun at the slogan on the bus, in which Taylor proclaims “I’m the ONE you’ve been waiting for.

“Imagine spending your entire life waiting for the second coming only for ‘jesus, guns, babies’ lady to claim she’s the one you’ve been waiting for,” one person wrote.

imagine spending your entire life waiting for the second coming only for ‘jesus, guns, babies’ lady to claim she’s the one you’ve been waiting for. https://t.co/gGFPe5Lqkn — SloaneGhetti (@SloaneFragment) February 17, 2022

But for the most part, people just couldn’t believe the photo wasn’t a parody from “Saturday Night Live” or “The Onion.” You can check out more reactions to the bus below.