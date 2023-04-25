George Lopez backs out of big Disney movie

George Lopez is no longer starring in a remake of the much-loved children’s classic Alexander the Terrible Day. The comic had been assigned a minor role in the Disney+ film, but pulled out of it on Monday. Deadline. Disney is releasing its second film adaptation of Judith Viorst’s book after the 2014 Miguel Areta movie.

Lopez was to play Gil, the patriarch and motorcyclist of the Garcia clan. There has not been a replacement announced. Eva Longoria, Jesse Garcia, Paulina Chávez, Rose Portillo, and Thom Nemer are still starring in the film, which is being shot in New Mexico. Matt Lopez (as well as Marvin Lemus) wrote the screenplay.GentefiedThe film is directed by ). Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, and Lisa Henson – who were all producers on the 2014 film – are producing the new adaptation.

Viorst’s Alexander Ray Cruz illustrated the book in 1972. Alexander Garcia (Nemur) is the main character in this new film. He has bad luck. He is terrified of the worst when his family begins a California road trip. His anxiety increases as he discovers his parents’ secret. Ed Oxenbould starred as Alexander and Steve Carell & Jennifer Garner portrayed his parents in the 2014 adaptation. The movie received mixed reviews but it crossed $100 million and only cost $28 million.

Lopez may have dropped the project due to his busy schedule. He’s currently finishing the filming of his new NBC show. Lopez vs. Lopez. This first season of the show will conclude with three weekly episodes, airing on Tuesdays 8:30 pm. ET starting next week. Lopez vs. Lopez The show has not yet been renewed for a 2nd season. The post-season has yet to be renewed.Night Court A timeslot might be the key to securing a renewal.

Lopez vs. Lopez Lopez created the show with his daughter Mayan Lopez and Debby. Lopez portrays the owner of moving company which goes bankrupt. The father is forced to live with his daughter, Mayan Lopez. However, they have been estranged since her teenage years. Matt Shivey portrays Mayan’s boy friend Quinten while Brice Gonzales plays Mayan and Chance’s son Chance. Selenis LeyvaOrange is the New BlackAl Madrigal is Oscar, and actress ) portrays Lopez’s former spouse Rosie. Lopez vs. Lopez Lopez’s sitcom from 2002 to 2007 George Lopez Both streams are available on Peacock