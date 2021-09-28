George Clooney’s sweetest quotes about wife Amal

Before his days as a husband and father, fans thought they’d never see a day where George Clooney settled down–but that all changed the moment he met his now-wife, Amal Clooney.

They were married in a beautiful ceremony in Venice, Italy on September 27th 2014. They have four-year-old twins Alexander (and Ella) respectively. In the seven years since, every time the Ocean’s 11 actor has spoken about his wife, he has only amazing things to say, constantly gushing over his other half.

In honor of their wedding anniversary, let’s take a look back at some of the sweetest things George has said about his wife Amal over the last seven years.

On the first time they met:

“The truth was I met this amazing woman and she took my breath away. She was brilliant and funny and beautiful and kind. I was sort of swept off my feet,” he said during an episode of the Smartless podcast in March 2021. “We got engaged after a few months and got married within the first year that we met. It surprised me more than probably anybody else in the world, and everybody else was pretty surprised.”

On why she’s the one who got him to settle down:

“I met someone who I would absolutely trade my life for,” he explained during his appearance on David Letterman’sMy Next Guest Needs No Introduction. “I met someone, who, her life meant more to me than my life. I had never had that experience before.”

On her sense of style:

“She’s stunning and has a great sense of style —there’s no stylist or anything, she just comes out like that and she shows up and she looks stunning,” he said about his wife. “And she does it while she’s got 11 cases going — literally. So she’s an amazing woman.”

©GettyImages

On how she handles motherhood:

“Suddenly, you’re responsible for other people, which is terrifying,” George told the Associated Press in his first interview since the birth of his twins, going on to praise Amal. “She’s like an Olympic athlete. She‘s doing so beautifully.”

On her ability to make him optimistic about his life:

“All I know is that it sort of changed everything in terms of what I thought my future – my future personal future – was going to be,” he told PEOPLE at the premiere of his film Tomorrowland. “I’ve always been an optimist about the world. I wasn’t always completely optimistic about how it was going to work out personally for me. But I am now.”

On knowing she was the one:

“I knew fairly quickly that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with Amal. We had never talked about it so there wasn’t like a ‘Hey, maybe we should get married.‘ Literally, I dropped it on her…and she just kept saying, ‘Oh my God,’ and ‘Wow!‘ ” he told CBS. “We just sat there and finally I said, ’Listen, I’m 52 and I’ve been on my knee now for about 28 minutes, so I gotta get an answer out of this or I’m going to throw a hip out. I might not be able to stand back up!’”

Seven years later, it is clear that things have not changed. George and Amal, Happy Anniversary!

Stay connected with your culture by signing up for our newsletter Receive the most recent news about your favourite celebrities and royals as well as the latest beauty, fashion and lifestyle news straight to your inbox