George Clooney’s Boy’s Response to Finding His Dad Was Batman

George Clooney is often praised because of the variety of roles he’s played and his skills as a performer. A talented actor and producer, Clooney’s award-winning career spans more than 40 years. Anyone would be intimidated by the accomplished actor’s professional career—anyone, that is, except for his son.

Clooney’s 5-Year-Old Son Tells It Like It Is

George and Amal Clooney were joined by Gayle King, CBS Mornings’ eighth wedding anniversary. The couple talked about their relationship and family dynamics as well as their children. Alexander and Ella Clooney, both five-year-olds, are part of the Clooney family. While talking about their kids, George couldn’t help but share how his son really feels about the actor’s portrayal of the Dark Knight in the 1997 movie Batman and Robin.

“Alexander’s favorite superhero is Batman and I say, ‘What’s your favorite superhero?’ and he goes ‘Batman,’”George made a comment. “And I say, ‘You know, I was Batman.’ And he goes, ‘Yeah, but not anymore.’ If only he knew how true that was.”

Alexander’s response to his dad’s comment is priceless. Although Clooney’s fans and colleagues highly respect his career and accomplishments, his son doesn’t hold anything back. Alexander isn’t even intimidated by his father’s AFI Life Achievement Award.

To Alexander’s credit, Clooney’s Batman films are considered to be some of the worst Batman projects ever, so much so that the movie franchise took a hiatus for eight years before Christian Bale replaced Clooney. Could Alexander have known this about his dad’s legacy? You wouldn’t think so, but the Clooney twins do seem brilliant. Both Alexander and his twin sister, Ella, already know things that their parents don’t. Clooney admitted in a CBS interview that he made a mistake with the twins.

George Clooney’s Terrible Parenting Mistake

“Well, we’ve made a terrible mistake,”Clooney was admitted as King. “We taught them Italian, but we don’t speak Italian. So we’ve armed them with a language they can harm us with and we don’t really know what they’re saying.” Clooney goes on to share that the kids aren’t just fluent in two languages. The twins are fluent in French, Italian, English and both languages.

Alexander will continue to laugh at his dad’s jokes, no matter what language he speaks. Now that we know Alexander is trilingual, we’ll just have to hope George Clooney understands when his son is talking straight to him.

